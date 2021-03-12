EU to sanction Chinese officials for human rights violations





European Union set to target China with sanctions for the first time since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, blacklisting four people and one entity for human rights violations in Xinjiang , said several diplomats.

Senior EU officials agreed to use its new human rights sanctions regime to target Chinese officials on Thursday, after lengthy negotiations this week that once again exposed bloc divisions over the way of approaching Beijing.

The sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freeze, are imposed because of Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang that the United States and some European capitals have called genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority. The decision has yet to be formally approved, which is expected to happen when foreign ministers meet later in March. Chinese officials are included on a larger list of alleged human rights violators from Russia, North Korea and Africa. The names of officials will not be released until a formal decision has been made. The move is the latest sign that, despite keeping channels open with Beijing and promoting deeper economic ties, the EU is ready to confront China on human rights and other issues. The bloc tries to maintain a delicate and often divisive balance in its relations with a country that it calls its competitor, its partner and a systemic rival. Over the past year, the EU has pressured senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, over human rights violations in Xinjiang, the country’s treatment of human rights activists and journalists, and Beijing’s tightening of Hong Kong. It prompted a marked crackdown from Chinese officials, with Xi attacking EU leaders for their own human rights concerns and other officials demanding that Europe not interfere in business. interior. At the same time, however, the EU and China have taken important steps to deepen their economic ties. In December, the two sides ended seven years of negotiations on an investment deal, raising concern among the new Biden administration and some lawmakers in Brussels. At the time of the investment deal, which has yet to be ratified, EU officials insisted that the deal would not prevent them from exerting pressure on issues such as human rights. and Hong Kong and highlighted the new human rights sanctions, also put in place last December. a way to do it. There was no immediate comment on the sanctions deal by the Chinese mission in Brussels. Earlier this month, the EU for the first time used its human rights sanctions, similar to the US Magnitsky Law, against those involved in the imprisonment of the Russian opposition figure. Alexei Navalny. However, the EU was already planning a wider round of sanctions against officials around the world for human rights violations. Still, it took three days of talks between EU ambassadors in Brussels this week to overcome differences over the list of sanctions targets. The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans, which enjoys warm political and economic ties with Beijing, led opposition to the new sanctions, but the 27 governments reached an agreement on Thursday afternoon. After the Chinese Communist Parties used lethal force against protesters in Beijing in 1989, the EU imposed a series of economic sanctions and embargoes on China, but these have long since vanished with the flourishing of ties with Beijing in the 1990s and 2000s. The EU maintained an arms embargo against China. In recent years, as Xi has tightened control in China, tensions have intensified between the EU and Beijing, with struggles over trade and human rights issues as well as tensions over what the EU considers Chinese disinformation during the coronavirus crisis. The EU has started discussing Chinese challenges with Washington, while insisting that it will continue its own independent line with Beijing. There is a real dynamic going on. Our Chinese friends are reaping what they sowed in Europe, an EU diplomat said. Last July, the EU approved some modest measures on China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, restricting extradition agreements with the island. The block is currently evaluating additional measures. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel in particular has pushed the region to maintain close engagement with China. German exports to China surged, and Merkel was a strong supporter of the early conclusion of the investment deal. The United States has imposed a series of sanctions against Chinese officials and companies in Xinjiang as part of the international condemnation of large internment camps for Uyghur citizens, which include allegations of rights violations and forced sterilization. Shortly before stepping down, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China’s actions in Northwest Province genocide. China has denied any mistreatment of its Muslim minority, and officials have denied any massive internment of Uyghurs. Write to Laurence Norman at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

