PM appoints Fata senator for vice-president post – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A day before the fierce election of Senate President and Vice President, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday finally appointed Mirza Muhammad Afridi as the candidate of the ruling coalitions for the post of vice president amid resentment severe in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Interestingly, the prime minister made the decision before chairing a meeting of the PTI central committee and only informed the attendees that he had appointed a senator from the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to the vice-presidency.

Some PTI leaders have argued that Afridi may not be able to win the election against Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a joint candidate of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

An insider told Dawn on condition of anonymity that there was severe resentment within the PTI over Mr Afridis’ appointment. He said some senior party leaders told the prime minister that the party had already ceded the post of chairman by appointing Balochistan leader Awami Partys (BAP) and outgoing Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as the joint candidate of the government and that now the ruling party had also been deprived of the post of vice-president.

Resentment of the ruling party over the nomination; the opposition claims that Afridi as a senator of the PML-N cannot stand as a candidate for the PTI

Some senior leaders wanted the vice president to be from the ruling Punjab party, the source said.

Another source said Defense Minister Pervez Khattak played a major role in Mr Afridi’s appointment, possibly due to his personal ties to the senator.

Three PTI leaders were seeking the post of vice-president Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Chaudhry and Aun Abbas Bappi.

When contacted, Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Wasim said the PM wanted to represent former Fata in the upper house of parliament and therefore Mr Afridi was appointed for the post.

On the other hand, the opposition claimed that Mirza Afridi was a member of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and, therefore, he could not stand for election as a PTI candidate.

However, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Mr. Afridi was an independent senator and had never joined the PML-N.

Addressing the meeting of the PTI central committee, the prime minister, despite the majority of opposition in the Senate, promised that the government candidates for president and vice president would win on Friday (today).

The contest is quite difficult for the government because in the numbers game the opposition has a majority of four to five seats in the upper house of parliament and it is impossible for the government to win the polls unless some members of the The opposition do not vote for government candidates during the secret ballot.

Following the senatorial elections on March 3, the upper house of parliament has 99 members (excluding Ishaq Dar from the PML-N who was not sworn in and went into exile), with 47 government deputies and 52 opposition members.

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has a senator who sits on the opposition benches. But if he abstains (as the JI did in the Senate elections on March 3), the opposition will have a four-seat majority in the House.

Interestingly, Sadiq Sanjrani was elected president of the Senate three years ago, when the opposition had a majority of 16 seats.

The prime minister said the institutions stood by the government because they knew the government was making decisions in the best interest of the country, adding that the government also enjoyed the support of the people. He said the government had great challenges on the political front but would not surrender because of opposition attempts to destabilize the government and the country.

Prime Minister Khan affirmed that the people fully support him and that the PTI is even ready to stand for new elections.

Later, in a press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, while giving details of the meeting of the PTI central committee, said the ruling party would win the elections for the highest Senate positions. with the support of its allies. We are completely ready for tomorrow (Friday) the ballot for the president of the Senate and the vice-president to the disappointment of the PDM, which will again have to face defeat.

Flanked by the special assistant to the chief ministers of Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the minister said that by not supporting the corrupt leadership of the PDM, the people have made it clear that they still support the movements to end the corruption and not those aimed at saving corrupt leaders.

Mr Faraz said the party central committee expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Khan and his policies. He praised the achievements of the government.

Besides political issues, he said, the committee also discussed ways to strengthen the party structure. The prime minister ordered leaders to activate the party at the grassroots level and have regular interactions with workers, he added.

Referring to what he called the political maneuvers of Maulana Fazlur Rehmans, the minister said the Maulana organized the so-called Azadi march and returned empty-handed from Islamabad without reaching its motives.

The government, he said, would not create any obstacle in the path of the PDM as its upcoming march was deemed to be failing. However, in the event of a public order situation, the law would take its course, he warned.

The minister said a total of 99 members would vote for the top Senate positions on Friday. The PTI and its allied parties had 47 senators, while the PDM claimed to have the support of 52 members, including nine independents, was false, he added. PDM leaders, he said, had psychologically accepted their defeat in the election for the two Senate seats.

Dr Firdous said the central committee also discussed inflation and rising prices, in addition to public welfare initiatives taken by the federal government in collaboration with the provinces.

She condemned the allegations made against the Speaker of the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief horse trade minister in Senate polls.

She said the meeting also discussed various recommendations and suggestions for free, fair and transparent elections in the country, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

PM tweets

Earlier in his tweets, Prime Minister Khan said that in the absence of justice and the rule of law, a state could lead to disintegration. The recent Senate elections have shown how much we are losing our moral sense, he said in a series of tweets.

He said that once moral authority was lost by the state, negotiation of agreements (NROs) was resorted to powerful criminals. He mentioned a saying of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): Many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.

The Prime Minister stressed that throughout history moral decay and corruption have destroyed states due to their failure to deliver justice. He cited several famous personalities of their time who emphasized morality in a society. He quoted British statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke as saying in 1777: Everyone who has ever written about government is unanimous that among a generally corrupt people freedom cannot exist for long.

He quoted British judge Patrick Devlin (1905-1902) as saying: Established morality is as necessary as good government for the welfare of society. Societies disintegrate from within more frequently than they are shattered by external pressures.

The Prime Minister also referred to a quote from US General Douglas McArthur (18880-1964): History fails to record a single precedent in which nations prone to moral decay have not gone into political and economic decline.

Posted in Dawn on March 12, 2021

