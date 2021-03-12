Stupid pipe matters Angry Jokowi, imported salt is no less epic, you know





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –Imports of pipes continue to flow into Indonesia, although these products can be produced domestically. This made President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) “ angry ” and led to the dismissal of the high-ranking state-owned company PT Pertamina (Persero), which did not comply with the issue of the level of components national (TKDN). Indonesia’s dependence on imported goods already produced in the country is not just a matter of oil and gas pipelines. However, there are other products that are still imported even though they are produced locally. The classic example is salt. Even the problem of importing salt is more epic, as it sparked a corruption case in the state-owned PT Garam. In June 2017, investigators from the Special Economic Crimes Directorate, Bareskrim Polri, arrested the senior director PT Garam, Achmad Boediono. rehe was arrested on suspicion of having abused the permit to import industrial salt for consumption.

So far, Indonesia has not been able to fully meet the domestic demand for salt. Most of it has yet to import, especially industrial salt. In 2019, salt imports reached 2.6 million tonnes. This raises questions about Indonesia’s ability to work on the vastness of the existing oceans. With a coastline of 95,181 km and being the second longest in the world, it is not impossible for Indonesia to become self-sufficient in salt. “Salt self-sufficiency is still on the right track. From the beginning, we have always worked on salt for consumption and we continue to push for self-sufficiency,” said the MP responsible for the coordination of maritime resources. at the ministry for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment Safri Burhanuddin, in his press release quoted Friday (12/3). However, it is different with industrial salt. Indonesia still lacks enough to respond to the raw material process. Safri said that the need for industrial salt in the past 5 years was only 2 million tons, while now it is 3-4 million tons, so the need for industrial salt cannot be avoid. “However, there are also industrial salts of which we cannot be self-sufficient due to the very high industrial needs as associated industrial materials,” said Safri. Apart from this, the national salt production is always limited by the fluctuations of the climate. Therefore, Indonesia still has to import industrial salt. It is undeniable that currently the national salt production in Indonesia is still around 2.5 million tonnes. Other countries like China, whose annual production reaches 60 million tons, then the United States with 42 million tons and India with 30 million tons. Meanwhile, a country with a small area like Germany can produce [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



