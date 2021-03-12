Turkey made health history in the past year: President

ANKARA

Turkey has made history in the health field with the dedication of its healthcare staff, hospitals and strong infrastructure in the fight against COVID-19 over the past year, said Thursday the president of the country.

“With the sacrifice of our army of health, of our hospitals with a constant increase in their number and increased capacities and our solid infrastructure, we have made history in the field of health,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter, sharing the efforts made in one year. since the disease was first observed in the country.

As part of the services, Erdogan recalled that a coronavirus operations center and the country’s coronavirus scientific advisory board had been created.

He said local diagnostic kits had been produced and the parentage, isolation and tracing system had been established, while a mobile app called Life Fits Into Home was put into use.

Inactive vaccines have also started to be applied in the country, Erdogan said.

Referring to immunization services, he said: “We have administered over 10 million vaccines in a very short period of time.”

On January 14, Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 starting with health workers and senior officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines.

Erdogan said municipal hospitals have been opened in Istanbul, Konya and Tekirdag provinces and noted that 25 new hospital buildings as well as 11 annex hospital buildings have become operational over the past year.

The number of health facilities increased by 55% year on year and the bed capacity of intensive care units for adults by 51%, he added.

Recalling that Turkey produced an indigenous medical ventilator during the process, he said it was both used at home and exported to 20 countries.

He said that over the past year millions of people infected and those who had been in contact with the cases have been followed up, while more than 19 million people have undergone health checks at border posts.

Later Thursday, Erdogan also shared details of Turkey’s contribution to the global fight against the coronavirus on his Twitter account.

As a result, to follow developments related to the pandemic, provide aid and support to Turkish citizens and coordination with other countries, on March 25, 2020, a coordination and support center was established to work under the tutelage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s call center also responded to more than 163,000 calls received from Turkish citizens around the world, who also received support and assistance from the country’s 249 diplomatic representatives.

In addition, Turkey has evacuated more than 100,000 Turkish citizens, including 363 COVID patients and 5,500 foreign citizens via flights to various parts of the world.

Turkey also co-sponsored a United Nations resolution promoting international cooperation in purchasing medical equipment and vaccines to fight the pandemic.

On March 1, Erdogan announced the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions based on the circumstances in each province.

Since last December, Turkey has applied a curfew on weekday evenings.

