Bangladesh Tour: Narendra Modito Visits Orakandi Temples on March 27 | India is blooming





Dhaka / UNI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit two temples in Gopalgonj and Satkhira during his visit to Bangladesh in March as part of the celebrations for the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence.

First, Modi will visit Joshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira, an ancient temple that dates back to the time of Pratapaditya or Lakshman Sen. Modi will then visit the Matua temple in Orakandi in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj, where he will be welcomed by the locals. Modi will also pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Tungipara mausoleum on March 27, the second day of his trip, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. The Indian Prime Minister will visit the Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara from Jashore, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive him. After that, Modi will travel to Orakandi in Gopalganj, Momen said. The Jashoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira is a sacred shrine for the Hindu community. Orakandi is the birthplace of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua sect. The Orakandi temple is the most sacred place of the Matua sect. Officials from the Indian high commission in Bangladesh have already traveled to Orakandi to lay the groundwork for Modi’s visit, said Matuacharya Padmanabha Thakur, head of the Bangladesh Matua Moha mission. Modi will speak to members of the Thakur family at Nat Mandir and offer prayers to Hari Mandir.

He will also speak to representatives of the community of Matua afterwards. Padmanabha highlighted the efforts of various Indian governments to woo the Matua sect over the years. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has taken steps to court Matua voters. When Mamata Banerjee came to power, she kept in touch with the Thakur Bari in Thakur Nagar. She also did development work and presented the birthday of Harichand Thakur, founder of the religious sect, as a public holiday.







