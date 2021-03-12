ECP recording shows Mirza Afridi in the PML-N fold





ISLAMABAD:

Surprising as it may seem, Pakistan’s candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the post of vice-president of the Senate belongs to the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to the official report of the Election Commission of the Pakistan (ECP).

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi as a candidate for the post of Deputy Senate Speaker.

The appointment was made by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Twitter, a day before the elections for president and vice-president of the Senate.

Hours after the announcement, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah revealed that Afridi was owned by PML-N.

In a tweet, Maryam joked that the PTI was so obsessed with the PML-N that it ended up fielding a PML-N candidate for the Senate election.

The Information Minister, speaking with The Express Tribune, said the PML-N would have to vote for Afridi with confidence if he were a PML-N senator.

The government spokesperson said that Afridi had been elected an independent senator and that the “no-show clause” did not apply to him.

Faraz said Afridi was a member of the PTI, as was Senator Shamim Afridi, who recently joined the Pakistani People’s Party after leaving the PML-N.

He said the PTI coalition partners have ensured full support for the candidates nominated for the senatorial elections scheduled for March 12 (today).

The PTI took some time to appoint the senator from Fata as vice-president in the senatorial elections. However, the ECP’s record shows that Afridi officially joined the PML-N after the 2018 senatorial elections.

Prime Minister appoints Mirza Afridi for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate

ECP officials also confirmed that the documents showing Afridi as Senator PML-N were genuine and that the no-go clause – disqualification for no-show, etc. – of the Constitution applies to a legislator in such cases.

Officials, requesting anonymity, said that under Rule 63-A, if a member of a parliamentary party consisting of only one political party in a house resigns from his or her political party membership or joins another parliamentary party, he then risks a defection clause.

In addition, it indicates, if the legislator votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any instruction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no confidence; or a budget bill or a constitution bill (amendment).

The details emerged after PPP MK Agha Rafiullah showed documents on several talk shows and shared the same with The Express Tribune; sources inside the ECP have declared the same as genuine.

“The PTI is a politically inexperienced party and the PPP would continue to expose its mistakes like the one in which it succeeded in appointing a PML-N senator for the senatorial elections,” Rafiullah said.

The government-backed candidate was nominated against Maulana Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F, the joint candidate of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Senator Afridi has been contacted to comment on the development but, a man posing as his driver, said Afridi was busy in a meeting.

