Taiwan is China’s first potential target, says US commander

As Taipei continues to remain at the forefront of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, Taiwan could be the first potential target of Chinese military aggression in the next five to ten years, a senior military commander said. American.

According to Focus Taiwan, Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, made the comments in response to questions from Republican lawmaker Scott DesJarlais during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on national security challenges on Wednesday, including what he considers to be the most likely target of Chinese aggression or military action in the next 5-10 years.

“Considering what they have said both publicly and over time, and certainly during President Xi Jinping’s tenure, I would say Taiwan is first,” Davidson said.

On Tuesday, the commander said Beijing’s threats to Taiwan could emerge over the next six years as China seeks to supplant the US leadership role in the international order.

Focus Taiwan further reported that the US commander was also invited to express his views on the evolution of relations between the Taiwan Strait over the past three years during his tenure as commander of the Indo-Strait command. American pacific.

He replied that China’s revocation of its “one country, two systems” approach in Hong Kong alarmed Taiwan to such an extent that in the 2019 Taiwan parliamentary elections, the Democratic Progressive Party and the Kuomintang had to voice their opposition to the “one country, two systems approach.

“So it has strengthened, I think, the status of Taiwan in the region and I think all other countries in the region have also noticed a very pernicious approach that China has taken in Hong Kong and which has also chilled many people. relationships “. Davidson said.

David F. Helvey, acting deputy defense secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the future of the United States is inextricably linked with that of the Indo-Pacific region.

“As a priority theater of our department, we are committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, can seize economic opportunities and resolve disputes without coercion, and can exercise their freedoms. in-flight navigation, consistent with an open and stable international order, ”explained Helvey.

The White House said Monday that Washington would continue to contribute to Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

“Our position in Taiwan remains clear. We will stand alongside our friends and allies to advance our prosperity, security and common values. And in the Indo-Pacific region, we maintain our long-standing commitment,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki to the press. during a press briefing.

“We maintain our long-standing commitments as set out in the three communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act and the six assurances. We will continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability. Our position therefore remains the same,” he said. she added.

Sputnik, citing an official, reported that a bilateral State Department fact sheet indicated that the United States and Taiwan had an unofficial relationship, but that Washington did not support the island’s independence.

A 1979 pact with China transferred U.S. diplomatic recognition to Beijing, although the Taiwan Relations Act, passed by Congress that same year, allowed Washington to support the island’s defensive capabilities.

Deeming the one-China policy to be outdated and counterproductive, two members of the US Congress recently introduced a resolution calling on the US government to resume formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The bill, the concurrent United States House of Congress Resolution 21, was sponsored by United States House Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry on February 26, Focus Taiwan reported. The resolution called on the US government to abandon the one-China policy.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, for its part, countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, including the United States, which Beijing has repeatedly opposed.

Taiwan returned to the forefront of US-China tensions last weekend when Beijing sent more than two dozen fighter jets to the autonomous island’s air defense identification zone within 48 hours.

As the frequency of these exercises has increased in recent years, the timing and composition of the latest formations – mostly fighter jets and bombers – seemed intended to send a message to the new administration in Washington, CNN reported.