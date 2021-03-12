Tik-Tok banned in Pakistan – Goa Chronicle





Tik-Tok has been banned in Pakistan. In one of its orders, the Peshawar High Court banned the sharing of Chinese videos with the Tik-Tok app with immediate effect due to immoral and pornographic content. At the same time, Takid is told that the ban will continue until Tiktok officials tell the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority about it. Peshawar High Court Judge Kaiser Rashid Khan said Tik-Tok promotes indecency and obscenity. This is not the first time that this Chinese app has been banned in Pakistan. Tik-Tok was banned in October last year for the same reasons. However, it was not removed until 10 days after the ban. The Chinese app had given Pakistan “confidence” that the content would be monitored in accordance with the country’s laws and social standards. How long could Pakistan keep China’s debt ban right up to its nose, after all?

It’s important to mention here that the Indian government banned more than 100 apps in the country, including Tik-Tok, during the digital border strike with China last year. All these applications have been banned against the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. This ban on Chinese applications is still ongoing. The Indian government’s position on China is clear. But the problem with Pakistan is much bigger. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promises friendship with China as “Jai-Veeru” film duo in front of the world. Imran, a former cricketer who regards China as his older brother, has always remained silent on these issues. Debt is the number one reason to lock out the tongue. Apart from that, the two countries are speaking in unison on the Kashmir issue, there is a big reason behind it. Put simply, Imran Khan never tires of calling the Pakistani economy operating at the mercy of China as “selfless help.” They also get “strong support” from China on Kashmir. The Pakistani prime minister, who visited China in 2019, said China has always supported our national interests and does not ask for anything in return. China has always helped us unconditionally. After reading this statement, it can be said that it is better for Imran Khan to remain silent. In this situation, it can be said that Pakistan, which shows India by sitting on China’s lap, will soon lift the ban on Tik-Tok.

Between 2018 and 2019, when about 650 Pakistani girls were sold to Chinese citizens under the pretext of marriage, there was a global outcry. The 31 Chinese nationals arrested in this case were acquitted in a court in Faisalabad in October 2019 itself. Also at that time, the Pakistani government was accused of refraining from taking action under pressure from China. The fear of the Pakistani Government is also valid in this regard. If Pakistan takes action, it may threaten “friendly” relations with China. Getting China’s support for Kashmir and getting a loan is Pakistan’s greatest need right now.

Pakistan’s Imran government has long ignored the voice of the people in the face of their political and national interests. The justice system is also forced to kneel before it. Another example of how Pakistan can fall to serve its interests is the houbara bustard hunt that occurs in Pakistan. Every year, the government of Pakistan allows countries in the Middle East and the Gulf to hunt the protected bird of the Houbara bustard. This was also banned earlier, but citing reports, the Pakistan government lifted the ban on hunting.

Also last year, the Tik-Tok ban was lifted after 10 days for removing unethical and obscene material. According to media reports, Pakistan is the 12th largest market in terms of use of the Tik-Tok app. In the first half of 2020, Tik-Tok removed more than 6.4 million videos for violating standards. At the request of the Pakistani government, these videos were not removed by Tik-Tok according to their standards. However, out of the list of 40 testimonies provided by Pakistan, the Chinese company only considered two complaints.

Pakistan, a country that remains unresponsive to all major issues, how many days the new Tik-Tok ban will last, will soon be known.

Saakshi MayankIntern, Chronicle of Goa

