In the presence of Jokowi, DKI Jakarta wins the BNPB award





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – National Council for Disaster Management (BNPB) give credit to DKI Provincial Government (Pemprov)Jakarta is considered a successful region in dealing with disasters. Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, DKI received an award in the preparedness category of disaster preparedness planning and risk assessment. “All inter-service agents, ASN, all citizens of DKI Jakarta province have greatly contributed to this award. All have the right to take photos with this award, we only represent,” said Riza, quoted in his statement, Friday (12/3).

He said the award motivated them to continue to improve community service and service. Especially in the anticipation and management of disasters in the capital. He felt that the award was not just for the provincial government of DKI, but for all people and parties who had been concerned about disaster management in DKI, especially during the pandemic period. “Also TNI-Polri, Tagana, NGOs, mass organizations, the whole community. For that, we thank you very much for this good collaboration and cooperation”, he declared. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, who was also present at the awards ceremony, expressed his gratitude to BNPB and the community who continued to be involved in the management of the recent crisis. He also recalled the urgency of an emergency intervention because Indonesia is a country prone to disasters. According to him, Indonesia is among the 35 countries most exposed to disasters. Jokowi hope that all parties should pay attention to land use planning when developing the big project, not only busy making rules, but also the implementation on the ground. “I want to remind all of us that Indonesia is one of 35 disaster-prone countries. We are well ranked among disaster prone countries, ”Jokowi said. “What is upstream, in the middle, on the periphery, there must be no sector ego, regional ego. Emergency response management is very important to deal with disasters. It must continue to be be improved, ”Jokowi added. Besides DKI, a number of other provinces that received the award were West Papua Province, Ambon City, Kab. Aceh Besar, NTB Province, West Java Province and Kupang City. (thr / wis)



