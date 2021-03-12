Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘study abroad’ program criticized for leaving students ‘worse’





Boris Johnson’s Brexit “study abroad” program has been criticized for leaving students “worse off”. Schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding to allow students to study and work abroad as part of the post-Brexit replacement of the Erasmus exchange program. The Turing 110 million program, which will fund global exchanges for around 35,000 UK students from September, will target disadvantaged students and those from under-represented regions. But critics say the new program is much less generous than the program available before Brexit. SNP education spokeswoman Carol Monaghan said: “The Tory Government’s replacement program will make things worse for Scottish students – and this is just the latest example of the long-term damage from the bad deal by Boris Johnson on Brexit. “The replacement program offers no tuition cover – which can go up astronomically. The Conservative government is in shape to burden students and young people with exorbitant debt, its Turing program will only do so. add to that of Scottish students. “Our young people need their horizons to be broadened and not reduced by this Conservative government.”

(Image: Advertiser Hamilton)

University students from disadvantaged backgrounds should receive a maximum of 490 per month for living expenses, as well as money for travel expenses. As part of the UK-wide launch, education ministers will visit decentralized countries on Friday to highlight the benefits of the program and ensure wider participation of all UK students. The decentralized administrations of Scotland and Wales wish to continue using the EU Erasmus program beyond the end of the Brexit transition period. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The Turing Program is a truly global program, with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges. “It is also taking action, as the program aims to help students of all income groups across the country take advantage of fantastic educational opportunities in any country they choose.” Eligible education and training institutions across the UK will be able to apply for funding for international opportunities from this month, but funding decisions are not expected until July. Universities Minister Michelle Donelan will visit Cardiff University and the University of Edinburgh to discuss how to demonstrate expanded access to more disadvantaged students as part of the application process . Education Standards Minister Nick Gibb and Learning Minister Gillian Keegan will visit educational settings in areas that have not yet benefited from Erasmus +. Successful applications will receive funding to administer the program and participating students will receive grants to help defray the costs of their international experience. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The program’s focus on social mobility and value for money will open up more international education and travel opportunities for all of our students, especially at those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the old EU. scheme. “I urge all universities, schools and colleges across the UK to apply and partner with countries around the world.”







