Rick Scott is the last to visit Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Heres what the hell say





WASHINGTON Rick Scott was the only Republican Senate leadership to vote to quash the 2020 election results to favor former President Donald Trumps baseless allegations of voter fraud, and now the Florida Republican will be the first member of the GOP Senate leadership to meet face-to-face with the former president at his Palm Beach club.

Scott occupies an interesting position in the post-Trump GOP.

He was an early supporter of Trump, enthusiastic and steadfast since 2015, who now heads the establishment-friendly, Mitch McConnell-aligned Republican National Senate Committee for the 2022 election cycle. Trump has openly laughed at McConnell since the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and urged supporters to donate to its Political Action Committee instead of GOP-aligned groups like the Republican National Senate Committee.

In an interview, Scott said hell told Trump their interests were aligned when he visited this week.

I want to be an add-on, I want us all to row the boats in the same direction, Scott told the Miami Herald. My goal is to tell the [former] chair what I do. I spoke to him and he tells me he wants to help me. He pledged that the Republicans would regain a majority in the US Senate.

But Trump’s own message undermines Scotts’ stance that requires him to stand up for incumbent GOP senators. In a tweet-style statement, Trump vowed to travel to Alaska to defeat Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, but the only one on the ballot in 2022.

I will in no way endorse the failed candidate from the great state of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, Trump said in a statement. She misrepresents her state and her country even worse. I do not know where the others will be next year, but I do know where I will be in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator.

Republicans currently control 50 seats in the US Senate, but do not control the chamber after President Joe Bidens won and two Georgia polls won by Democrats saw Vice President Kamala Harris vote for the tiebreaker. The president’s opposing party generally performs well in the midterm elections, although Republicans lack an incumbent in 6 of the 10 most competitive races.

Scott reiterated that he would defend all GOP incumbents from his National Republican Senate Committee boom, which relies heavily on raising millions to fund TV commercials and campaign infrastructure in competitive races.

But Scott said the Republican National Senate Committee under his leadership will be different on one point: it will not get involved in the Republican Senate primaries, noting that every Republican has endorsed my opponent in his first gubernatorial race qu ‘he won in 2010.

I don’t have a plan to get involved in the open-seat primaries, Scott said. I will support all the senators in office. I am very confident that voters will choose good candidates.

Mar-a-Lago meetings have become commonplace for GOP officials looking to stay on Trump’s good graces. The top two Republicans in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise, also ventured to Mar-a-Lago, along with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The Scotts Mar-a-Lago meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

Yet others who are not sufficiently perceived as Trumpy must stay away, including former UN ambassador and potential 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Trump has so far focused his attention primarily on Washington and has not weighed in on Florida races like Senator Marco Rubios and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 re-election nominations.

But he told donors to direct their money towards his Save America PAC.

More money for RINOs [Republicans in name only]Trump said in a March 8 statement. They only hurt the Republican Party and our voting base, they will never lead us to greatness.

A day later, his post softened somewhat to make it clear that he fully supports groups like the National Republican Senatorial Committee, although he is not allowed to use his likeness to raise funds. But the back-and-forth, much like his presidency, keeps followers like Scott on their toes.

I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise money, Trump said in one of his statements. So much money is being collected and completely wasted by people who don’t have the best interests of the GOP in mind.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos