Construction begins on unit 3 of the Turkish nuclear plant in Akkuyu – KBC
A ceremony commemorating the start of construction of Unit 3 was held at the site of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the ceremony by video conference. The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Dnmez, the general manager of the Russian state-owned company Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and the CEO of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, Anastasia Zoteeva, were present at the site of the nuclear power plant. from Akkuyu.
At the ceremony, leaders of the two countries gave permission to begin construction work by pouring the first concrete into the foundation of Unit 3. Speaking at the event, Rosatom Managing Director Alexey Likhachev, noted that construction work was progressing rapidly.
Only three years after the start of the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, we start the large-scale construction works of the third power unit. The project is advancing at an unprecedented speed. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Turkish government and local officials for their overall support for the project. He said
Alexey added that only with the support of the country’s leaders, Turkish industrial companies and the public will we be able to build the nuclear power plant quickly and efficiently. The nuclear power plant will be one of the cornerstones of the country’s energy security,
Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dnmez noted that the construction and commissioning of the plant will cover 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs. It is also an important contribution to the preservation of our ecology: nuclear power plants are an environmentally friendly and uninterrupted source of electricity. The project is an engine for the development of industry, economy, employment and also contributes to the development of many related industries. “
The building permit for Unit 3 was issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NDK) on November 13, 2020. Concrete is poured onto the reinforced base of the power unit. The foundation is divided into 16 working areas, called sections.
Concrete pouring at each section will be carried out 24 hours a day and a technical shelter will protect the site from precipitation. Concrete will be poured to a height of 2.6 meters; the average volume of each section will be 1,100 cubic meters.
The total quantity of concrete mix poured into the foundation slab as part of the concrete pouring work will be 17,000 cubic meters.
Specialists are on site to control the concrete pouring process, including experts from the concrete batching plant laboratory.
Construction and installation works are currently being carried out simultaneously on the construction sites of the four Akkuyu nuclear power plants. Concreting of the foundation slab of Unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was completed in March 2019.
To date, the core recuperator, the dry guard, the cantilever beam, and the support and thrust trusses have been installed in the units reactor building. Work continues on the concreting of the walls of the internal structures of the containment, the construction of the contour structural walls and the internal walls, the pre-assembly and preparation for the installation of the third floor of the containment. internal containment.
Concreting of the foundation slab of Unit 2 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant began on April 8, 2020 and was completed in early June 2020. The construction of the circular walls of the reactor building followed at the unit.
The application documentation for the Akkuyu 4 nuclear power plant construction permit was submitted to NDK on May 12, 2020. Preparations are underway at the construction site for the construction of a foundation pit for the unit. .
