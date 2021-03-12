Pakistani Musician Directly Digs Imran Khan Due To Rise In Prices, Goes Viral





A recent satirical musical piece from Pakistan quickly caught up with audiences around the world. In the viral video, artist Saad Alavi is seen doing a comedic song using some dialogue from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech. Inflation has reached an all time high in Pakistan and people are very concerned about rising prices and its effects on daily life. People have found creative ways to deal with the situation because the central government does not improve the situation for the people. The dialogue of Imran Khan, Aap Ne Ghabrana Nai, which means not to be afraid, left the people furious as the cost of living increased several times, making it difficult for the class to survive. average.

Here’s a preview of the ZEE5 video with details related to the song created during Imran Khan’s recent speech:

Inflation in Pakistan forced many people to turn to the internet because they were quite unhappy with the rising prices of everyday items. Due to an increase in fuel prices, the country has seen a sharp increase in the cost of vegetables, sugar and many other items necessary for daily survival. Most people have criticized social media and the government has been quite irresponsible in dealing with the problem and its ripple effect. They even canceled a series of parliamentary sessions to avoid the anger of the opposition.

In such dire condition, a few performers have come forward to directly search the government through entertaining and creative means. An artist named Saad Alavi took to social media to share a new song created with dialogue from Imran Khan, Aap Ne Ghabrana Nai. The song makes clear how lightly the government has taken the issue and how far-fetched their arguments have been so far. The man pointed out that citizens paid taxes in vain to starve to death within days. He also pointed out that the Pakistani government has plundered people from the money that goes to education, food, housing and many other aspects of life.

