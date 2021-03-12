Chinese Xi lays groundwork for third term, amid mixed messages for Japan

China closed the annual session of the country’s parliament this year after setting the stage for a controversial third term for President Xi Jinping, and with neighbor Japan increasingly on guard against ambition for power Asian.

In an effort to consolidate the authority of the Communist Party, the National People’s Congress also passed a resolution on Thursday to change Hong Kong’s electoral system so that the mainland can exclude pro-democracy activists from the territory’s political arena. .

The Chinese government has also pledged measures to make China the world’s largest economy by 2035, surpassing the United States, in a measure that underscores Xi’s willingness to stay in power for at least the next decade.

In February, Xi’s leaders enforced a law allowing the Chinese coastguard to use weapons in the waters they claim, raising fears in Tokyo of Beijing’s attempts to bring back the Senkaku Islands, controlled by Japan but contested by China, in its fold.

“Xi succeeded in containing the novel coronavirus, then he tried to expel the nuisance in Hong Kong and strengthen citizens’ loyalty to him by promising to stimulate the Chinese economy,” a diplomatic source said in Beijing.

“Unfortunately, Xi is regularly preparing to become the emperor of China for life,” he added.

“At the same time, Xi was keen to strengthen China’s influence over its neighbors, including Japan,” the source said. “And for that purpose, he can do whatever he can. Japan should become much more vigilant about China. “

In the early 2010s, Beijing and Tokyo were mired in a land dispute over uninhabited islands, called Diaoyu in China. But, after effectively putting the dispute on hold in recent years, bilateral relations have improved.

With the deterioration of its relations with the United States under former President Donald Trump, on issues such as trade, Hong Kong and Taiwan, China has extended an olive branch to Japan, one of the closest Washington’s allies around the world.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed at a press conference that the country’s new coastguard law “does not target any particular country,” while expressing hope further improvement of relations with Japan.

Asked how the two Asian nations can cooperate, Wang said China and Japan have “every reason to support each other” for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year until July, as well as the Beijing Winter Games. in February 2022.

“Wang spoke about Sino-Japanese relations in a very cautious manner. It appears that China has put the emphasis on Japan as its tensions with the United States have shown little sign of easing anytime soon, ”said a source close to Beijing’s thinking.

“For peace and stability in the region, Japan should maintain current relations with China, while assessing how US policy towards Beijing will change” under the administration of US President Joe Biden, who has took office in January, he said.

At home, however, the Chinese Communist Party has taken steps to strengthen Xi’s power, erode democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong, and accelerate the country’s military rise in neighboring waters.

In 2018, China removed a two-term limit for president and vice-president from its constitution. The move allows Xi, who became party leader in 2012, to retain power for life.

All eyes are on whether Xi will be re-elected as Communist Party leader at its twice-decade convention in the fall of next year.

At the end of June, the mainland promulgated a national security law for Hong Kong that cracked down on what it sees as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, aimed at quelling protests against the pro-government. Beijing in the territory.

China also plans to increase its defense spending in 2021 by 6.8% from last year to 1.36 trillion yuan ($ 22.6 trillion), with Xi pledging to give the military forces of China. country achieve “world class” status by the middle of the 21st century.

Since the Coast Guard Law came into effect, Chinese official ships have continued to frequently enter Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku, with Beijing insisting that the islets are the “inherent territory of the country.”

In response, Japanese policymakers recently argued that it was possible for the country’s coastguard to shoot at foreign official ships under the laws considering their forced disembarkation on the islands as violent crimes.

“There is speculation that the Chinese economy will become the largest in the world as early as 2028, so there is still a need for Tokyo to come to an agreement with Beijing in economic terms,” a Japanese government source said.

“But we must also warn against China’s military measures. We must seriously define our diplomatic strategy towards China, while closely monitoring how the country will change under Xi’s long-term regime, ”he said.

The source added that Xi’s first state visit to Japan since becoming president in 2013, which was delayed due to the pandemic, could be canceled due to backlash from ruling party conservative lawmakers. headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“Under the current circumstances, it is impossible for Suga’s government to invite Xi to visit Japan,” the source said. “But if Japan proposes to cancel Xi’s visit, it could undermine relations between Japan and China.”

During the press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, Foreign Minister Wang did not mention whether Beijing and Tokyo had made arrangements for Xi’s trip to Japan.

This year’s session of the Chinese parliament ran for seven days until Thursday.