Jokowi asks educational institutions for start-ups





President Joko Widodo after inaugurating the Tukul Dam at Pacitan Regency, East Java, some time ago. Ministry of Public Works and Public Works Doc. Jakarta (Lampost.co) – President Joko Widodo called on old institutions to emulate the workings of creative, flexible and fast-paced start-ups. These efforts must be made so that they can keep pace and not lose in competition. “In today’s fast-paced world, speed, creativity and innovation are the keys to winning the competition. We should not be trapped in the usual way. We should not be trapped. Hostage by ordinary routines. New methods must be constantly developed, “Jokowi said at the UNS 45th Anniversary Academic Senate public session on Friday, March 12, 2021. The head of state realizes that this will not work easily. For an institution that has been operating for decades, disrupting to keep pace is certainly extremely difficult work. “I know it’s not easy to get upset. But if we don’t dare to upset ourselves, we will be upset in a rapidly changing age,” he explained. Sebelas Maret University in Solo, Central Java, as one of Indonesia’s leading higher education institutions, has been called upon to lead the disruption efforts to make progress. Jokowi believes that the UNS has done a lot of things based on innovation and creativity in its efforts to develop study programs. In this way, the campus graduates will have a high competitiveness that can compete globally. “Because the labor market has undergone very radical changes. Many types of old jobs have been lost, which are no longer needed. Of course, this requires a change in the study programs, a change in the program is needed and a change in the character of teachers is needed, ”Jokowi said. Winarko







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos