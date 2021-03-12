PRC’s Campaign for World Power Turns Old Friends into Foes | Voice of America

WASHINGTON – An American journalist who has covered China for two decades recently called on more people to become hawks of the People’s Republic of China to deal with Beijing’s rise as a world power. In Canada, some old friends of China have also changed their minds.

American journalist Michael schumanattracted attention with a recent article on Politico news sitein which he described how he evolved from a love of all things China to a much colder outlook.

“Like many of us who write about China, I was fascinated by this place when we first set foot there, which was for me in 1996,” he writes.

However, the more time passed, the more my mood darkened, he continued, explaining that part of the change can perhaps be attributed to my life in a place where the individual has no recourse. against the state.

FILE – In this September 8, 2020 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event to honor some of those involved in China’s fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing .

It is particularly alarming, he said, that Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to change the way we think about good government and democratic values ​​and increasingly supports the Chinese autocratic system as equally legitimate and even superior to the Western-style representative government.

This assault, Schuman wrote, poses a greater threat to democracies around the world than any advantage he might gain in commerce or technology.

Schuman concluded his article by saying, “The only way to fight China today is for more people to become Chinese hawks. It is a terrible solution. But the alternative is worse.”

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, who served nearly four decades in various official positions in the provincial and federal governments of Canada, came to the same conclusion.

I had been a friend of China for 40 years since my first visit in 1979 and helped them build their scientific and technological capacities. In fact, I was even vice president of the Canada-China Friendship Society from 2014 to 2016, McCuaig-Johnston told VOA in written responses to questions.

Canada has a very deep history in China dating back to the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s with missionaries traveling all over China. I knew one, Dr. Robert McClure, who left when the Communists took over. He often spoke at my father’s church pastor and came to our house for lunch or dinner and told great stories.

McCuaig-Johnston was dedicated to advancing Canada-China ties, particularly in science and technology, until she retired from government in 2012, serving at a given the position of Executive Vice-President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council. During the last seven years of her government career, she was a member of the Canada-China Joint Committee on Science and Technology.

During my years in government, I have often worked with people in China, helping that country to build its scientific and technological capacities, she said.

Over time, she began to have doubts. But it was the detention in China of two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor that ultimately forced her to change her position. The two were arrested in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive in Vancouver and are still being held in China.



A protester holds a sign calling on China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on March 6, 2019.

I was in Shanghai when (the two Michaels) were detained. I mentioned the detentions of a Chinese national I was meeting with the next day, and I was shocked to hear him say that China has a list of 100 Canadians they can take and detain at any time.

When I returned to Canada, several others told me about the list. I expect there will be lists for other countries as well, said McCuaig-Johnston, who was in Shanghai to speak at an international conference marking the 40th anniversary of science and technology policy. from China.

Reflecting on his decades of helping Beijing acquire science and technology, McCuaig-Johnston said: For decades, I and many other Canadian officials and scientists have helped China build its capacity for innovation.

She initially said that her Chinese counterparts were very grateful for having benefited from all of our help, advice and expertise.

But things have changed over time, she says.

In recent years, they’ve been more selective and want the best of our scientists in AI, biotechnology, quantum and advanced materials that reflect China’s strategic technologies, McCuaig-Johnston said.

She said China’s intention now is to outdo other countries, including the United States, in science and technology and put all of that to work for the military. They don’t want to work with us, like we did with them, unless it helps them become an innovation and a military superpower.

We shouldn’t be helping them do that, she continued. They have completely lost my confidence and that of many other Canadians.