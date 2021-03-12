A long-standing relationship between fans and superstar – News





The main motivator for the teens to take on this “dangerous” mission was to be close and personal with an amazing new child in town: Sunil Gavaskar, 21.

Comparisons are really not good in sport, especially if it is a comparison between different eras and generations, as there are so many variables that come into play, starting with the quality of the opposition to playing conditions – Sunil Gavaskar

Many moons ago – to be precise, 50 years ago – a group of naughty but enthusiastic teenagers made dorms and took a long, thrilling bus ride. They were heading to the famous Brabourne Stadium in (then) Bombay (now Mumbai).

Their mission was to watch the training session of the Indian cricket team. The team was about to leave for the West Indies for a historic cricket tour. The main motivator for the teens to take on this “dangerous” mission was to be close and personal with an amazing new child in town: Sunil Gavaskar, 21.

Sitting on the concrete steps of the North Stand, under a scorching sun, was about as close to Sunny Gavaskar as possible. We didn’t have a chance to get his autograph that day. We waited patiently for two whole hours, watching Dilip Sardesai, Abbas Ali Baig, Engineer Farokh, ML Jaisimha, Salim Durrani at the nets, play their sessions. Finally, Sunny arrived, small in stature with a long looped mop. It was so well balanced at the crease. We were just in awe and every time he played the sound of the bat on the ball resembled the sound of a bullet from a large caliber rifle, echoing through Brabourne’s vast empty north stand.

50 years later, I can visualize everything as if it was yesterday. It was the impact that little master Gavaskar had on young teenagers like me at the time. Years passed, until one day in March 1985, I finally had the chance to meet the great man in person. During an interactive lunch with Sunny, I developed a long-standing “fan-and-superstar” relationship.

Sunny was then on tour, playing at the famous Sharjah Stadium. The next day India played Pakistan and what a disappointing start it was. India was eliminated for 125 with the powerful Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan taking six Indian wickets for 14 races. This included my favorite Sunny, caught behind for a score of two. However, when Pakistan came out at bat they were their turn drawn for 87 points with Gavaskar taking four superb catches. It was clearly a memorable game.

Over the years, whenever Sunil visited the UAE, we always caught up with him, whether it was over a drink or a meal. The best meeting was when I invited him to dinner at his place a few years ago. It was indeed a pleasure and a privilege to welcome him.

Sunny’s narration of her experiences was captivating. His incredible successes against the best and most dangerous bowling attacks of the ’70s and’ 80s, the West Indies, are feats that make him a legend. Most of its centuries were done without a helmet.

On another occasion, I had the great pleasure of meeting the famous Vivian Richards, and asking for his take on how to cope with extreme pace, he said that Sunny was the best. Indeed, while he (Vivian Richards) played for a team that boasted a powerful bowling attack, Sunny had to contend with the weight of playing against their bowling Goliaths. So, in his affable Caribbean sleigh, he paid a fitting homage to the legendary Little Master.

Sunny, in addition to his incredible talent as a cricketer, has left a profound impact on millions of followers of this wonderful game by being an outstanding ambassador in the world of sport. His polite demeanor and very personal and warm attitude make him truly exceptional.

Thank you for everything.

[email protected]

