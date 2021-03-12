DPR Members Appreciate President Jokowi-TP3 Meeting

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian House of Representatives members of PAN faction Guspardi Gaus enjoyed the friendly meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage who were members of the Murder Incident Guard Team ( TP3) of the six FPI troops.

“The attitude of President Jokowi who welcomed Amien Rais and his entourage to the Merdeka Palace must be seen as an attitude of political sense which must be appreciated and appreciated,” Guspardi said in Jakarta on Friday.

He said this was related to President Jokowi’s meeting with 7 representatives of TP3, who raised issues related to the incident that killed six FPI soldiers at km 50 of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road (Japek ) at the State Palace, Tuesday (9/3).

Guspardi felt that this meeting could be interpreted as a cool and wise move shown by President Jokowi as an expression of the attitude of the government which is ready to listen to the aspirations of the community and is not anti-criticism.

“This shows that the president is not anti-criticism, including community groups and parts of the nation who often criticize and disagree with the president,” he said.

The DPR Commission II member felt that the incident should be used as a very valuable lesson as the meeting and dialogue between the two opposing factions would break the ice.

He said, however, that in the bilateral dialogue, of course, each side could speak directly to each other so that they could discuss the issues openly.

PAN politician hopes that attitudes and actions shown like these can be emulated and developed in the face of various issues in nation and state life by various elements of nation and government at all levels.

“Because after all the dialogue efforts that promote mutual conciliation within the framework of mutual respect and respect are the right steps in the effort to find the best solutions to various problems,” he said.

According to him, such a meeting would obviously be very meaningful in dealing with and resolving the various issues that the nation and state will face in the future.

Previously, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, had received the arrival of 7 members of the Guards Team for the Murder Incidents (TP3) of six FPI soldiers, led by Amien Rais, at the presidential palace. , in Jakarta, Tuesday (9/3).

This was revealed by the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD after accompanying the President to receive the members of TP3.

“At 10 am, the President of the Republic of Indonesia accompanied by me and the Minister of State Secretary received 7 members of the P3 team whose arrival was led by Amien Rais,” Mahfud MD said during the meeting. a press release to the presidential office. , Jakarta, Tuesday (9/3).

Mahfud said that, for the most part, in a brief 15-minute meeting, TP3 members shared a main point about the deaths of six FPI laskar, which was broken down into two ways.

“First, there must be an application of the law according to the provisions of the law, according to the command of God that the law is just. Second, there is a threat from God if people kill believers without rights, then the state will face hell ”. Mahfud said.

He said seven TP3 members said they believed there had been the murder of six FPI soldiers and called for their case to be taken to a serious human rights tribunal as it was considered as a serious violation of human rights.

