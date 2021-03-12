Pakistani authorities threaten to crush Maryam Nawaz: Nawaz





Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the Pakistani establishment had threatened his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is at the forefront of protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan, that she would be “overwritten if it did not fall online”.

In a video message he posted on Twitter, Sharif accused the Pakistani military and spy agency ISI of meddling in politics.

He alleged that the recently held trust vote was rigged.

Sharif said army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan, inter-service intelligence director general Faiz Hamid, commanding general officer major general Irfan Ahmad Malik should be held accountable if anything bad happens to Maryam.

“In 2018, breaking public rule in Pakistan, appointing an incapable person at the head of the country, responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economic situation … If that was not enough, after suffering the defeat of the candidate for power in Senate elections, it is no secret how you won the censure motion, ”he said.

“After the loss in the Senate elections, is the way you helped elected officials (Imran Khan) for his vote of confidence be hidden from anyone? Sharif’s video message comes days after Pakistan’s prime minister won the vote of confidence in the National Assembly, which he was forced to accept after an embarrassing election defeat. senatorial.

A day after the Senate debacle, Imran Khan met with Army Chief Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Maryam Nawaz had questioned the meeting saying the country’s military rulers “should not have been seen” with Imran Khan, a day after suffering an embarrassing upheaval in the Senate elections.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad last week, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice chairman accused Imran Khan of dragging institutions into politics after meeting with army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Dawn reported.

The military has long been accused of controlling the Pakistani government.

In the video, Nawaz, who has lived in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment, said: “You have fallen to de such levels that you first broke into Maryam Nawaz’s hotel door in Karachi and now you threaten her? You told her if she didn’t stand in line you would break her. “” God will protect her. in her battle for democracy. I want to warn those who threaten her that if someone does something fishy to her, then Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, General Faiz Hamid and General Irfan Malik are responsible, “he said. Sharif said.

Nawaz was referring to an incident in October last year when Punjabi police broke into Maryam Nawaz’s hotel room in Karachi after a massive rally a day earlier in the port city.

The organizers of the rally, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a common opposition front, alleged that the arrest took place after Pakistani paramilitaries kidnapped the Punjab’s local police chief and made him record charges. cases against Awan and 200 others, including Maryam Nawaz for slogans at the mausoleum. of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The police broke the door to my room at the hotel where I was staying in Karachi and arrested Captain Safdar,” Maryam tweeted. (ANI)

