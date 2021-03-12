China threatens to turn Tibetan Buddhist community into government tool: report









ANI |

Update: March 12, 2021 6:37 AM IS

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): New surveillance and control measures imposed by the Chinese Communist Party threaten to turn the Tibetan Buddhist monastic community into a tool of the government led by Xi Jinping, according to a rights group.

The International Campaign for Tibet said, “After more than 60 years of China’s brutal and authoritarian rule in Tibet, our new report shows that Tibetan Buddhism faces some of the gravest threats to its survival. “

He added, “We hope that the ‘Party Above Buddhism’ will spotlight China’s new efforts to bend this beautiful faith to the twisted goals of the Chinese Communist Party. We also once again urge the international community to defend the religious freedom of the Tibetan people. “

A new report from the International Campaign for Tibet released Wednesday documents the political and institutional changes that force monks and nuns to serve the interests of the Communist Party.

“For decades, Tibetan monks and nuns have borne the brunt of the Chinese Communist Party’s targeted religious and security policies. to maintain “stability and public order”, “the report reads.

“Under the current Chinese President Xi Jinping, the repression of the monastic community has intensified further. With the spectacular securing of Tibet under the reign of Chen Quanguo, party secretary of the TAR from 2011 to 2016, the current focus is on ideological control and transformation to support the Chinese state, ”the report adds.

Xi’s desire to “sinise” (ie bring under state control) all religions in China “in order to contribute to the realization of the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation” is not an “empty threat” , he stressed. The sinicization of religions as official policy was first initiated at a Central United Front Work conference in mid-2015, reaffirmed at the National Religious Work Conference in April 2016, and finally declared publicly at the 19th Party Congress in 2017.

The report says that to achieve this goal, Xi Jinping made structural changes to the party-state system by making the United Front Labor Department (UFWD) responsible for overseeing the implementation of religious policy. Placing a mass organ of the CCP above state administration has been a regular occurrence recently in several policy areas, especially in discipline inspection.

“The report argues that these developments represent an even more imminent threat to the survival of genuine and self-determined Tibetan Buddhism and Tibetan culture,” the report’s summary reads.

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest report “World Freedom 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy,” based on a study of political freedom around the world.

Tibetan Uprising Day, observed annually, commemorates the 1959 peaceful Tibetan uprising against Communist China’s repression in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa. Tibetans and their supporters remember to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for the struggle in Tibet.

Tibet is ruled by the Beijing-based Chinese Communist Party government, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before the invasion of China in 1950 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos