Many kinds of work are long lost, no need to …

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that times have changed the conditions of the need for manpower.

This causes many types job old that is no longer needed.

“The labor market has undergone radical changes. There are many types of old jobs missing that are no longer needed,” he said. Jokowi during a virtual speech at a public session of the Senate as part of the 45th anniversary of Sebelas Maret University ( we), Friday (12/03/2021).

“Of course, this requires a change in the curriculum, a change in the curriculum is needed, and a change in the character of the lecturer is needed,” he said.

Also read: Jokowi: If you don’t have the guts, we’ll be confused by a rapidly changing era

In accordance with this condition, the Head of State hopes that the UNS will be able to adapt to produce the necessary graduates in the future.

The Solo Campus in Central Java is also asked to continue to develop various scientific benefits beneficial to the community.

“On the occasion of this 45th anniversary, I am sure that the UNS is strengthening its commitment to bring about great changes, to develop science and technology according to the demands of the times, to produce graduates that the future will need. Jokowi said.

“Congratulations for creating and innovating in the production of science and technology and the production of talent to meet the challenges of humanity and the progress of the nation. To advance the Indonesia we aspire to”, did he declare.

Also Read: Jokowi: Pandemic Teaches Us To Break The Old Way Of Life For New Habits