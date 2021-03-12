Can green finance compensate for London’s losses after Brexit?

Sunset over the City of London (dade72 / Shutterstock)

Moving from Amsterdam to London as Europe’s largest equity trading center punctuated a difficult post-Brexit era for the British financial center. Euro-denominated exchanges are gone, and a cross-channel financial services deal remains unlikely. European Union (EU) regulators want offshoring to be irreversible, while policymakers in the United Kingdom (UK) remain wary rule making in their most important industry. Instead, Brexit represents for them, as British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in Parliament, a chance to do things differently and better. Britain now urgently needs to reinvent the financial jewel of its economy.

Brexit supporters suggest making London a world leader in green finance could make up for the city’s losses after Brexit. Green financial leadership could boost UK domestic industry and transform its foreign policy. But competitive advantages for its financial sector are unlikely to materialize.

Britain has already made the environment a political priority, and its 2019 commitment of net zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the EU offers a cooperative path to repair always tense relations with Brussels. The UK also wants to assert its leadership on climate before hosting COP26 in November and a G7 summit in June, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to mediate between Washington and Brussels for a agreement on border carbon levies.

Economically, the energy transition policy is just as important. In one ten points planning a green recoveryJohnson promised to level a country plagued by regional inequalities and average productivity by promoting innovation, reducing electricity costs and creating a quarter of a million jobs.

Finance will play a major role in this green industrial revolution, which will be financed by a special bond issue. These green securities are expected to offer taxpayers cheaper borrowing, driven by demand from newbie bond buyers as well as established investors growing appetite for financial products aligned with the environment, social and governance (ESG). Green sovereign debt could benefit the entire market if a lower zero-risk benchmark lowers other yields, thereby reducing capital costs. Corporate issuers could capitalize by selling their own sustainable bonds to finance the greening of their value chains.

Other initiatives, such as forcing companies listed in London to disclose climate-related risks by 2025, could also instill the ESG advantage in the market. So could we plan a green taxonomy, which would assess sustainability in all areas of the UK economy. Another reform, regulating carbon offsets, could bring new investors into a trade once hampered by environmental issues efficiency.

Moreover, say the Brexiteers, breaking with the EU regulatory framework could give London an advantage over the bloc in the emerging sector of sustainable finance. Divergence of EU solvency rules, whose high capital requirements discourage insurers from underwriting long-term projects, could strengthen London as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs for financing moonshots necessary to accelerate the clean energy transition.

But the slowness of policy makers has hampered British competitiveness in this space. While UK regulators hesitated green bonds, several EU member states including France, Germany, Ireland and Poland have moved forward, with numbers already in circulation by the time Britain announced its own. The UK’s green taxonomy has also lagged behind European unions, with London largely replicating the work of Brussels.

The proactivity of European trade unions was reflected in the business market. French companies represent a quarter of the Blackrocks fund for green bonds, while UK companies only account for 2 percent. Meanwhile, the clearing market has suffered from general Brexit trends, as the Intercontinental Exchange, which facilitates transactions within the EU’s emissions trading system, announced last month that ‘he would relocate carbon trading from London to Amsterdam.

Green finance alone cannot make up for London’s post-Brexit losses, as the EU is unlikely to give up its advantage anytime soon. For this, the reinvention of the city of London should integrate more niche sectors. Britain last week presented plans to revamp registration rules to attract special purpose acquisition companies, recently hot commodities in the stock market. Analysts floated cryptocurrency as another alternative, where low cost China, coal-fired coin farms currently predominate. Britain could green this growing industry if the proposed investments in nuclear power were used to power competitively priced, emissions-free cryptomining operations.

Britain must not fall further behind in green finance, but must also recognize the competitive limits of a sector conducive to emulation. Instead, Britain should embrace this fact and use its pioneering status in global finance and its platform at COP26 and the G7 to launch a global race to the top on sustainable finance standards. Britain’s industrial sector will always benefit as the country’s green industrial revolution progresses. But for the financial sector, the measure of success should be British leadership and influence on the cooperative effort to accelerate the global energy transition.

Paddy Ryan is an intern in Spring 2021 at the Atlantic Council World Energy Center.

