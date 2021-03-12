Politics
Slip shows: India now an ‘electoral autocracy’
The erosion of freedoms in the country seems to be consistent with the decline of liberal democracies around the world
Democracy is supposed to be the very antithesis of autocracy. Ideally, what distinguishes democracy from a totalitarian regime are free and fair elections. In a disturbing development, the traits that distinguish free societies from those in chains seem to merge. Thus, clearly authoritarian regimes that impose restrictions on fundamental freedoms borrow the fig leaf of unfettered polls to follow the masquerade of democracy. The nomination of India as an “electoral autocracy” by the Varieties of Democracy Institute, which assesses democratic conditions on the basis of a wide range of parameters, is indicative of this global regression. India recorded a precipitous decline – up to 23 percentage points – between 2013 and 2020, to be put in brackets, with Hungary, Brazil and Turkey, as a “ autocratizing ” nation. According to this report, the world’s greatest “ democracy ” has accomplished several other feats: in censorship India, to name just one example, behaved as ruthlessly as Pakistan, whereupon the muscular government of Narendra Modi might consider. V-Dem’s findings are consistent with other contemporary international inferences about the quality of democracy prevailing in India: Freedom House recently designated India as “partially free”.
The erosion of freedoms in India appears to be consistent with the decline of liberal democracies around the world. Mr. Modi’s government, unsurprisingly, has challenged these reports on several occasions. But he cannot deny that the signs of authoritarianism are too marked to be doomed to be desired. Indian media is facing an unprecedented crisis, with large segments of the Fourth Estate having become government cheerleaders. The handful of independent voices that remain in this fellowship are silenced with the help of legal instruments such as sedition and defamation. Members of civil society, those who have the courage to speak the truth in power, are imprisoned. False narratives organized by the powers that be, the polarization of citizens, the weakening of secular ethics and the targeted discrimination of minorities – some of the other facets of an emerging autocracy – are also at play. bulwark of democracy must regain their spirit and their objective for India to stop its slide. But such a wake-up call seems unlikely unless the citizens themselves take up the baton in the name of democracy. Otherwise, India’s claim to be a democratic entity would soon be taken with a generous pinch of salt.
