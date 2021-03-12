



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Nusantara vaccine is not suitable for Indonesia, which needs to vaccinate a large number of people. Existing vaccines are already proven effective for the elderly and those with other health problems. There is no ban on government or private institutions from developing Covid-19 vaccines. However, the effort to produce a vaccine should be conducted in accordance with regulations and use standard research procedures. This should also apply to the development of the Nusantara vaccine. According to the person who proposed it, former health minister Terawan Agus Putranto, the Nusantara vaccine was developed for people with comorbidities at the request of President Joko Widodo. However, the development process for this vaccine has not been transparent. An American company, Aivita Biomedical, was suddenly announced as a partner. The Ministry of Health’s Research and Development Agency then appointed Rama Emerald Multi Sukses to conduct a clinical trial. The choice of a vaccine technology based on dendritic cells – components of blood cells that are part of the immune system – has also sparked debate. The problem is that no dendritic cell-based Covid-19 vaccine has entered phase three cilinic trials, but only one has been approved by a drug supervisory authority. In addition, Aivita Biomedical does not have a history as a producer of dendritic cell vaccines. Three of the company’s vaccines developed for cell-based cancer immunotherapy have just entered phase one or two of clinical trials. There is nothing wrong with wanting to produce a Covid-19 dendritic cell vaccine in Indonesia to match the achievements of the United States, Germany, Britain, Russia and China. But it’s important to remember that the Nusantara vaccine is not meeting the needs of 181.55 million Indonesians. With such a large population, Indonesia needs mass vaccination, not the type of personal vaccination used for cell cancer treatment offered by Terawan. And there is also no pressing need for an individual vaccine like Nusantara, as vaccines currently in use in many countries have been shown to be effective for the elderly and those with co-morbidities. These conventional vaccines are effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 virus infections. These vaccines are also much cheaper than those developed from dendritic cells. We could use the same approach as India, which has a rapid and well-targeted vaccination program in place. The program started three days after Indonesia, as of February 28, the Indian government had vaccinated 14.3 million people. India, with a population of 1.38 billion, is targeting 300 million citizens for immunization – 270 million of them over the age of 50 or suffering from other health problems – by end of July. India’s success is the result of the contribution of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which has developed a Covid-19 vaccine. It is not a “sophisticated” vaccine like Niuantara, but a simple vaccine based on dead viral cells. The Serum Institute worked with the University of Oxford – AstraZeneca to produce the Covishield vaccine, while Bharat Biotech produced the Covaxin vaccine in collaboration with the Indian National Institute of Virology. The Indian government is an example of using the science approach in policy making. The development of the Nusantara vaccine is clearly not a priority and therefore the government should not continue with it. Resources and funding for this “private vaccine” could be redirected to the immunization program or be used to accelerate the ongoing development of the Merah Putih vaccine. Read the full story in English weather Magazine







