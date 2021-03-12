Chinese President Xi paves way for third presidential term

BEIJING – China closed this year’s annual session of the country’s parliament after paving the way for a controversial third term for President Xi Jinping as neighbor Japan increasingly warns of Asian powerhouse ambition .

In an effort to consolidate the authority of the Communist Party, the National People’s Congress on Thursday passed a resolution to change Hong Kong’s electoral system so that the mainland can exclude pro-democracy activists from the territory’s political arena.

Also in parliament, the Chinese government pledged to take action to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2035, underscoring Xi’s willingness to stay in power for at least the next decade.

In February, meanwhile, Xi’s leaders enforced a law allowing its coast guard to use weapons in the waters it claims, raising fears in Tokyo that Beijing is trying to bring the disputed islands back under control. Japanese in the East China Sea.

“Xi succeeded in containing the novel coronavirus, then he tried to expel the nuisance in Hong Kong and strengthen citizens’ loyalty to him by promising to stimulate the Chinese economy,” a diplomatic source said in Beijing.

“Unfortunately, Xi is regularly preparing to become the Emperor of China for life,” the source said.

At the same time, Xi has been keen to strengthen China’s influence over its neighbors, including Japan, and to that end, he can do whatever it can. Japan should become much more vigilant about the China, “he added.

In the early 2010s, Beijing and Tokyo were mired in a land dispute over the uninhabited islands of Senkaku, known as Diaoyu in China, but bilateral relations have improved in recent years by effectively putting the spat on hold.

As its relations with the United States under former President Donald Trump deteriorate on several issues such as trade, Hong Kong and Taiwan, China has extended its olive branch to Japan, one of the most important allies. close to the United States to the world.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed at a press conference that the country’s new coastguard law “does not target any particular country,” while expressing hope further improvement in relations with Japan.

Asked how the two Asian nations can cooperate, Wang said China and Japan have “every reason to support each other” for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year until July, and the Beijing Winter Games in February. 2022.

“Wang has spoken very cautiously about Sino-Japanese relations. It appears that China has put the emphasis on Japan as its tensions with the United States have shown little sign of easing anytime soon,” a close source said. of Beijing’s reflection.

“For peace and stability in the region, Japan should maintain current relations with China, while assessing how US policy towards Beijing will change” under the administration of US President Joe Biden, who has took office in January, he said.

At home, however, the Chinese Communist Party has taken steps to strengthen Xi’s influence, erode democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong, and accelerate the country’s military rise in neighboring waters.

In 2018, China removed the two-term limit for president and vice-president from its constitution, which would allow Xi, who became party leader in 2012, to retain power for life.

All eyes are on whether Xi will be re-elected as Communist Party leader at its twice-decade convention in the fall of next year.

At the end of June 2020, the mainland passed a national security law for Hong Kong to crack down on what it sees as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with the aim of cracking down on protesters against the pro-Beijing government on the territory.

China also plans to increase defense spending in 2021 by 6.8 percent from last year to 1.36 trillion yuan ($ 210.14 billion), as Xi pledged to give military forces of the country to “world-class” status by the middle of the 21st century.

Even after the Coast Guard Law came into effect, Chinese official ships often entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku, with Beijing insisting that the islets are the country’s “inherent territory”.

To counter the Chinese move, Japanese policymakers recently argued that it was possible for the country’s coastguard to shoot foreign official ships under the laws considering their forced landing on the islands as violent crimes.

“There is speculation that the Chinese economy will become the largest in the world as early as 2028, so there is still a need for Tokyo to come to an agreement with Beijing in economic terms,” a Japanese government source said.

“But we also need to warn against China’s military moves. We need to seriously map our diplomatic strategy toward China, while closely monitoring how the country will change under Xi’s long-term regime,” the source said. .

He added that Xi’s first state visit to Japan since becoming president in 2013, which was delayed due to the pandemic, could be canceled amid a backlash from conservative lawmakers in the country. ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“Under the current circumstances, it is impossible for Suga’s government to invite Xi to visit Japan,” the source said. “But if Japan proposes to cancel Xi’s visit, it could undermine relations between Japan and China.”

At the press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, Foreign Minister Wang questioned whether Beijing and Tokyo had organized Xi’s trip to Japan.

This year’s session of the Chinese parliament ran for seven days until Thursday.

== Kyodo