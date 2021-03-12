Scania bus line | Congress calls for investigation into corruption allegations





Congress on Thursday called for a judicial inquiry into allegations that Swedish automaker Scania offered bribes to government officials in India to secure business. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan released a statement claiming that an investigative documentary jointly produced by Swedish public news channel SVT and German public television ZDF revealed serious cases of corruption by the Swedish car manufacturer. I hope Prime Minister Modi will open a full investigation to find out the truth about this matter, Chavan said in a statement. The office of Trade Union Minister of Transport and Roads Nitin Gadkaris had already dismissed the allegations as unfounded and fabricated. The bus contract scam reports are indeed very worrying. Reports from the Scandinavian government point to the central government, various ministers, various state governments … We demand a judicial inquiry into this matter, congresswoman Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference. The spokesperson also demanded a similar investigation into the death of a father of rape survivors in a road accident in Kanpur and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter. We demand that the family be duly compensated. We demand a judicial inquiry and also demand that the callous government wake up and take moral responsibility, she said. Uttar Pradesh police said a 13-year-old girl was raped on Monday. While the rape survivor’s medical examination was underway at the community health center, her father was hit by a truck as he was out for tea. Family members alleged it as a planned murder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to at least speak a word about the incident, but he has remained silent. The same goes for Home Secretary Amit Shah, who is busy toppling non-BJP governments and polarizing elections. Chief Minister Adityanath is expected to resign assuming moral responsibility because he has not spoken about it at all either, she told reporters. We hope Mr Modi finds this worth mentioning, but what bothers me the most is that the UP MP, who is also the Union Minister for the Development of Women and the child, is absolutely silent on this point she has come. I hope she breaks her silence because women’s safety is not an irrelevant issue, Ms Shrinate said, glancing at Smriti Irani.

You’ve reached your free item limit this month. Membership benefits include Today’s paper Find a mobile version of daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any limitations. Personalized recommendations A shortlist of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Switch easily from one article to another, as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A one-stop-shop to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Report We keep you informed of the most recent and important developments, three times a day. Support quality journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword puzzles, and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos