Politics
Turnaround in Nursing Pay Could Allow Boris Johnson to Profit from Vaccine ‘Bounce’ in May Election | Political news
Phrases you will have to get used to: “My mother was a nurse” and “the mask slips”.
Sir Keir Starmer has told us about his mother’s chosen career at Prime Minister’s Questions this week and again when launching his nationwide election campaign 24 hours later.
The mask slip first appeared in the Labor leader’s response to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget last week, then was repeated at PMQs and again during the campaign’s launch.
Now forgive the mix of sporting metaphors, but as Sir Keir struggled to hit Boris Johnson during the COVID vaccination program, the 1% pay offer to nurses gave him an open goal.
You probably think that your local council, mayor or commissioner of police – not to mention the Scottish Parliament or the Welsh Senedd – is not responsible for the wages of nurses in England.
And you would be right.
But what Sir Keir is aiming for on “Super Thursday” on May 6, when nearly 40 million people will have a chance to vote, is a massive protest vote against the government.
The danger with this strategy, of course, is that the Prime Minister will turn around and promise nurses a bigger pay rise before we go to COVID-secured polling stations – with our own pens and pencils – eight weeks. today.
“Turn around if you will, the lady is not to turn,” said Margaret Thatcher in her speech at the 1980 Conservative Party conference.
The current Prime Minister, on the other hand, is a serial U-turner, with sharp turns on free school meals, opening and closing schools during the pandemic, exams and face masks, for n ‘ to name a few.
And switching to automobile metaphors, Mr Johnson applied a screech of brakes in anticipation of a U-turn on nurses pay during his responses to Sir Keir during PMQs.
“Of course we will be looking at what the independent salary review body has to say, exceptionally, about nursing, which we particularly value,” he told MPs.
“It is very important that the public sector salary review body comes back with its proposals and we will of course consider them.”
In other words, it appears he is desperately hoping the review body will come back with a bigger offer, perhaps – as the Prime Minister has suggested – making an exception for nurses.
It is also entirely possible that the government will rely on the review body to expedite its deliberations so that it reports to ministers well in advance of May 6.
Another trait of Johnson that the Labor Party hopes to exploit in the coming weeks is that in addition to being a serial U-turner, he’s starting to look like a serial pork pie storyteller in PMQs.
On Wednesday, he claimed Labor voted against a bigger pay hike for nurses last year when MPs debated the NHS Funding Bill, which allocated an additional £ 33.9bn of funding in law.
No they didn’t, snapped an angry Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, at the end of PMQs. He had said during debate on the bill that Labor would not vote against it, he told MPs.
Later, the Prime Minister’s new press secretary Allegra Stratton refused 20 times during the daily briefing to political correspondents to admit that he had made a false statement.
It would have been a box office viewing if Ms Stratton – hired to host televised White House briefings – had been filmed at the new £ 2.6million Downing Street television studio, which is currently taking out space. dust.
That row has now escalated with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle angrily telling the PM he needs to set the record straight.
And the brave Mr Ashworth accused Mr Johnson of breaking the ministerial code on “providing accurate and truthful information to Parliament”.
It seems the Prime Minister is prolonging an unnecessary argument here by refusing to back down.
The latest claim from defiant Ms Stratton and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is that Labor MPs voted against the Queen’s Speech and therefore are right. Hmm. Not very convincing.
Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker
Meanwhile, another row, following Mr Johnson’s assertion to PMQs three weeks ago that funding for rail services in the north of England had increased, when it was effectively cut, has further – so to speak – reached the buffers.
Sir Keir, no doubt trying to manage expectations, says Labor has a long way to go to make gains on May 6.
He is placing his hopes on public support for his NHS pay campaign. Polls suggest voters support nurses.
But against that, as well as a possible cut in wages by the government ahead of polling day, if the opinion polls are correct, the Conservatives can expect a “vaccine rebound”.
And there may not be much that Sir Keir, despite all his hopes for a protest vote – and talks about his mother and the slipping masks – can do about it.
