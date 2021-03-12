Erdogan and Putin inaugurate construction of nuclear reactor in Turkey





On Wednesday, Turkish Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor at the Akkuyu power station in southern Turkey. Erdogan said the plant would launch Turkey into the league of nuclear-powered countries and called it a symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation. Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast in Mersin province. The two countries signed a cooperation agreement in 2010 and started construction in 2018. Nuclear power is a strategic step for energy security, Erdogan said. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the Akkuyu plant would meet around 10% of national electricity needs. Erdogan said the first reactor would become operational in 2023, to coincide with the centenary of the modern Turkish state. A total of four reactors are planned. Russias Rosatom State Corporation has a 99.2% stake in the project, which is estimated to cost US $ 20 billion in total, according to the plant’s website. Putin said the plant would help Turkey’s economy and independence: We are convinced that [the plant’s] The implementation will seriously contribute to strengthening the energy security of the Republic of Turkey and help boost the growth of its economy. It will provide affordable and environmentally friendly electricity to Turkish consumers. The Turkish president said that cooperation between Ankara and Moscow plays a key role in regional stability. We have had the opportunity to see the results of the Turkish-Russian dialogue in many areas, including Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Erdogan said. Suspicions of nuclear weapons Although Turkeys says the plant will only be used to diversify energy resources, some have suggested Ankara may have plans to enrich uranium. Al Jazeera reports that the nuclear-weaponized Turkey and Pakistan have long-standing military cooperation agreements that have recently been stepped up, with some reports suggesting that Islamabad may be secretly supporting a nuclear weapons program. Military cooperation agreements were signed earlier this year with Kazakhstan, a country providing at least 35% of the world’s uranium. Asked by Al Jazeera about possible nuclear cooperation with Pakistan, the senior energy official in Ankara told meetings in Vienna that there had been discussions on possible cooperation on peaceful use, under the IAEA control, especially in radiation technologies and cancer treatment.

