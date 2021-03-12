GCA on Narendra Modi Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium will have 50% capacity for a five-game T20I series against England: GCA





Only 50% of spectators would be allowed to enter Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20I series. With a second wave of Covid-19 affecting different parts of the country, state governments have asked citizens to follow all protocols in the fight against the pandemic. Ahead of the T20I five-game series against England, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said only 50% of spectators would be allowed into the Narendra Modi Stadium. “We will only be using 50% of the seating capacity at Narendra Modi Stadium for all T20 international matches taking place here due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50% of tickets will be issued on online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches, ”said Shri Dhanraj Nathwani, vice president of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). Before the first match scheduled for March 12, the entire stadium was cleaned up with the safety of spectators in mind. Officials adhere to all safety protocols and special working group committees have been put in place to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed. Narendra Modi Stadium, which is now the largest cricket stadium in the world, has a capacity of 1, 10,000 spectators. Even with 50% capacity, over 50,000 cricket fans can watch the match live from the ground. After winning the four-game test series 3-1, India led by Virat Kohli was eyeing another series victory over England led by Eoin Morgan. Virat Kohli insists on players with ‘X Factor’ Ahead of the 1st T20I, Kohli spoke about the new additions to the squad for the game’s shorter format. “We’ve played with a certain type of pattern in the past. We haven’t had a big tournament to work on in the past. If you look at the team, the additions we’ve made, we’ve tried to sort out some things. that we need in particular, ”Kohli said on the eve of the match, referring to the addition of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. “Guys who can be ‘x factors’ with the bat and do things that are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. These guys did it regularly in the IPL so we tried to cover all of those bases. Now it will be interesting to see how they play out in those five games. “ No place for R Ashwin in the T20I team When asked if R Ashwin could be included in the T20I squad at a later stage, Kohli said Washington Sundar is doing well with the team with both bat and ball, there was no possibility of two players with similar skills showing up. in the same team. “Washington has done really well for us. You can’t have two players (Washington and Aswhin) from the same discipline playing in the same place, so unless Washi has a terribly awful season and things turn south for him, I mean the question should be asked. with some sort of logic as well. You’re suggesting where you would add Ash when Washington does this work for the team, “Kohli said at a virtual press conference Thursday.







