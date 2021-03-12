Chongqing University is looking for minority language informant students – Radio Free Asia

A university in southwest China’s Chongqing city is recruiting student informants who speak minority languages ​​as part of a recruitment drive to “maintain political stability” on campus, has learned. RFA.

In a recruitment notice dated March 8, the campus security office of Sichuan International Studies University said it was hiring “campus security informants” to collect information relating to “campus security. campus”.

The ad used language similar to job postings posted online by dozens of higher education institutions seeking campus security guards, who wear uniforms and are expected to cooperate fully. with the police as part of “security maintenance” operations designed to prevent disturbances before they occur.

The informants’ job descriptions were based on “requirements set by higher-level police departments,” the notice said.

The selected recruits would be responsible for collecting all information relating to campus security and reporting it to the authorities, including information used to “maintain political stability,” he said.

“Only graduate students, juniors and graduate students can apply,” he said, adding that members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would be preferred, as well as people who can speak “an minority language “.

“Party members, student leaders, candidates who understand minority languages ​​and those from poor families are preferred,” the statement said. “Compensation and bonuses will be taken care of by the Chongqing Municipal Police Department.”

A source told RFA that student informants are present in most classes, tutorials and lectures to monitor everything students and faculty say.

A person familiar with the situation, who only gave a last name, Zheng, said that the informant system was given new life under the leadership of CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping.

“It’s very simple. These security information officers are students who work part-time as informants,” Zheng said. “Many teachers in China are in fact denounced [for saying the wrong thing] by those campus security informants. “

“They are asking for party members and student leaders, but it is also a kind of political test,” he said. “Applicants from poor backgrounds benefit from financial incentives and bonuses.”

Identities kept secret

A former student of ethnic minority languages ​​at school said state security police often recruit informants from departments teaching minority languages ​​like Uyghur.

He said if the recruiting exercise took place in public, the real identity of the informants would remain a closely guarded secret.

An employee who answered the phone at the university campus security office on Thursday declined to comment.

“We can’t discuss this with you and we don’t give interviews,” the employee said. “You should contact the propaganda department, and they should accept it before you can call us.”

Repeated calls to the number of a speaker surnamed Li who was listed on the job posting as a contact for recruits went unanswered during office hours Thursday.

Work by informants on Chinese campuses has resulted in the dismissal or suspension of dozens of academics since 2019.

In December 2019, Chinese universities began removing references to academic freedom from their charters and replacing them with a pledge of loyalty to the CCP.

Shanghai’s prestigious Fudan University removed references to “freedom of thought,” prompting a bold applause on social media from students, who staged a blitz on campus at the time.

China’s education ministry said Nanjing University and Shaanxi Normal University also submitted amended versions of their charters to the ministry, which approved all three.

The move came after a number of Maoist students from top universities gathered in the southern city of Shenzhen to support workers at Jasic Technology in their attempt to form an independent union. Dozens of students have been detained and arrested, while some remain incommunicado.

Ideological controls

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi Jinping has launched an unprecedented set of ideological controls and strengthened the institutions necessary to enforce them.

Xi has repeatedly warned members of the political class not to broadcast messages in public and set up a national watchdog agency to supervise and detain anyone remotely connected with the government, including officials, teachers. and academics, journalists and entrepreneurs.

Authorities are stepping up monitoring of staff and students at higher education institutions across the country through the use of personal data, surveillance cameras in classrooms, as well as through student informants, who typically report to authorities about once every two weeks, according to online documents.

Xi’s approach stems from a 2013 article titled “Improving Ideological and Political Work Among Young College and University Teachers,” and his reiteration of the “Seven Taboos” that should not be discussed in public service by government officials, including teachers.

The seven prohibited subjects are: the universal values ​​of human rights and democratic and constitutional government; freedom of the press; civil society; the rights of citizens; the historical mistakes of the Chinese Communist Party; the financial and political elite; and judicial independence.

Reported by Xiaoshan Huang and Chingman for Cantonese service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.