Responsible for KNPI’s response to Gibran to enter the Caketum Stock Exchange

Chairman of the DPP National Committee for Indonesian Youth (KNPI) Haris Pratama responded to the speech of encouragement of the eldest son of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) GibranRakabumingRakato become a presidential candidate.

Previously, the Chairman of the DPD of KNPIDKIJakarta, Bambang Irawan, considered that Gibrany, who is now the mayor of Solo, was worthy to lead the DPP of KNPI. Bambang also admitted that he would propose the implementation of the KNPI congress to be held in Solo.

“I believe the fight against Mas Gibran will be very difficult for other groups,” said Haris when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com , Thursday (11/3).

Haris revealed that the congress to elect the KNPI DPP chairman actually took place in December 2021, as his term ended that month. Previously, he said his party would hold a meeting with the OKP and DPD KNPI to determine the date and location of the congress.

As for the proposal to hold a congress in Solo, he said that it had to be discussed first.

“It cannot be unilateral, there is an organizing mechanism,” he said.

Haris hopes that outsiders can see that KNPI is not an organization that can be controlled at will. He did not want the actions of individuals to make KNPI disappear again and not be able to participate in the development of the state.

More than that, he reiterated that he was the head of the KNPI DPP, which was legitimate because he had been elected to Congress. He also confirmed that he would hold a congress on schedule.

“So the congress is not as easy as they think it is. There is a process,” he said.

Haris himself had previously been a topic of conversation because at Saturday’s plenary meeting (8/3) at the Ritz Carlton, Jakarta had stepped down as KNPI chairman. However, Haris stressed that the implementation of the plenary meeting was illegal and not in accordance with procedures. Therefore, he continued, his dismissal was also illegal.

He felt that the plenary meeting was a coup to overthrow him and divide the KNPI.

“As a congressional tenure, I never knew there was a plenary (at the Ritz Carlton) and I never proposed or allowed it,” Haris said.

Further, he explained that the DPPKNPI dishonorably fired five members of the KNPI leadership during a plenary meeting at the Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta on Wednesday (10/3). Unlike the plenary meeting at the Ritz Carlton hotel, he said the meeting at the Sahid hotel complied with the bylaws and regulations (AD / ART).

“The results of yesterday’s meeting, we agreed that there were five people who said the meeting was bogus[rapat pleno di Ritz Carlton] it was disrespectfully rejected, because after all, they violated the statutes, ”he said.

Haris saw that the coup attempt took place because the KNPI under his leadership was seen by many parties. Through his leadership, he affirmed that KNPI is increasingly recognized by the public.

He also suspected that the coup attempt was the result of a number of KNPI activities which offended certain groups, for example the land mafia to supporters of Abu Janda aka Permadi Arya.

Moreover, Haris was reluctant to mention that there was a stronghold in the KNPI. However, he saw that there were parties that looked to the government and slandered it as not wanting to hold a congress and not supporting the government.

“Please check my background. My friends and I have always supported the government and we will hold the congress on time,” he said.

