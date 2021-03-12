Trump like you’ve never seen him before

There is no shortage of merchandise in China devoted to the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. There is commemorative coins, toilet brushes and cat toys; countless minifigures including updated versions of Mount Rushmore plus all those flags, bumper stickers and hats from past and future campaigns. (Does anyone still believe that everything that Make America Great Again is really made in America?)

Enter the Buddha Trump.

A southern Chinese furniture maker and decorator cast a sculpture of Mr. Trump in ceramic white with his legs crossed and his hands resting serenely in his lap. He is draped in a monk’s robe, his head lowered, and his eyes closed, as if in meditative rest, an emotional state not typically associated with the 45th President of the United States.

The artist calls him Trump, the Knowledge Buddha of Western Paradise.

He was very successful before, but now he is still tormenting himself, being obsessed, having a lot of ideas and doubts, said the creator, Hong Jinshi, when asked about his inspiration.

Mr. Hongs’ sculpture reflects an ongoing cultural fascination with Mr. Trump in China that began with his election. Many admired his brash style, his family’s business ties to China, and even his early dating with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom he called an amazing guy.