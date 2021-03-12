Politics
Trump like you’ve never seen him before
There is no shortage of merchandise in China devoted to the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. There is commemorative coins, toilet brushes and cat toys; countless minifigures including updated versions of Mount Rushmore plus all those flags, bumper stickers and hats from past and future campaigns. (Does anyone still believe that everything that Make America Great Again is really made in America?)
Enter the Buddha Trump.
A southern Chinese furniture maker and decorator cast a sculpture of Mr. Trump in ceramic white with his legs crossed and his hands resting serenely in his lap. He is draped in a monk’s robe, his head lowered, and his eyes closed, as if in meditative rest, an emotional state not typically associated with the 45th President of the United States.
The artist calls him Trump, the Knowledge Buddha of Western Paradise.
He was very successful before, but now he is still tormenting himself, being obsessed, having a lot of ideas and doubts, said the creator, Hong Jinshi, when asked about his inspiration.
Mr. Hongs’ sculpture reflects an ongoing cultural fascination with Mr. Trump in China that began with his election. Many admired his brash style, his family’s business ties to China, and even his early dating with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom he called an amazing guy.
Admiration for Mr. Trump in China arguably peaked during his visit to Beijing in 2017. Since then, his image has deteriorated with relations with the United States. The unraveling of those ties has been exacerbated by a bitter trade war, the coronavirus pandemic and a re-election campaign in which Mr. Trump used China as a club to attack the ultimate winner, President Biden.
Mr. Hong, 43, lives and works in a former cement factory converted into a workshop and gallery in the coastal city of Xiamen. He designed the work last year, but only recently completed the first sculptures. He put them up for sale on online supplier Taobao, offering two sizes, one just over 6 inches and another at 18 inches. He asks for the equivalent of $ 153 and $ 615.
In the description he ironically added: Make your business great again. And judging from the reviews online, some potential customers were buying on the lot, as if statue worship could bring good luck.
Maybe it has something to do with my personality, Mr. Hong said. I love to tease people and make jokes.
Mr. Trump still struggles with all kinds of things and does this every day, he said of former presidents’ penchant for brawling with naysayers. So I think this image is the exact opposite of him and his personality.
Mr. Hongs Taobao’s list went viral online, attracting the attention of the Global Times, a state newspaper, and others this week.
He has sold around 100 sculptures so far, but in China, where intellectual property rights are loosely enforced at best, counterfeits have already been produced, selling on Taobao for a fraction of the cost of his originals. He complained to Taobao, but the hackers simply changed photos and updated their lists to stay ahead of the game.
This isn’t the first Trump sculpture in the news lately. Another, also made in China, appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last month, along with Mr. Trump himself.
It remains to be seen whether Mr. Trumps’ legacy as an artistic muse will be as lasting as, say, Mao Zedongs. It may depend on Mr. Trumps’ political future. Trump 2024 merchandise is already available online.
Mr. Hong sees Buddha Trump as a work in progress. He said the wrinkles on Mr. Trump’s lips were too deep, creating an effect incongruous with his vision. He said he hadn’t thought of creating a sculpture of Mr. Biden, although he was fascinated by another prominent American entrepreneur, Elon Musk.
He set aside the first of 100 numbered pieces of the greatest works for a particular client. If possible, he said, he would like to give one to Mr. Trump.
He’s been very, very successful, so from a religious point of view he should just let go right now, he said. He should be enjoying his life at this age.
Claire Fu contributed to the research.
