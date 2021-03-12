PM Modi works while Didi falsely claims credit for central projects: Smriti Irani





Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being more inclined to click photos by falsely claiming credit for central projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wondered if the people of the state would vote for “such a girl” who unleashes violence on mothers and the masses. Taking a dig at the TMCs poll slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai” (Bengal wants his daughter), Irani wondered if the people would want the return of a regime that unleashes political violence on the people of the state. For the latest updates on the West Bengal elections, click here “Will the people vote for such a girl who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will you vote for the girl (whose party) hangs BJP activists?” The people of the state are waiting for ‘Asol Poribortan’ (real change), “she said. Irani and his cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan attended a rally about to run for Suvendu Adhikari from the seat of the high-level assembly in Nandigram. Irani assaulted the TMC government, claiming that the benefits of central projects, including PM-Kisan yojana, could not reach the poor in the state. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photos falsely claiming credit for several central projects. said in launching a scathing attack on the head of the TMC who has already applied for the Nandigram constituency.

