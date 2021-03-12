Quad owes its rebirth to President Xis’ “ Fortress China ” doctrine

As the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, hold their crucial meeting on Friday, credit for creating the circumstances that led to the resurrection of the informal security dialogue in 2017 goes to Chinas Xi Jinping. It was President Xi who turned Deng Xiaopings’ advice to keep a low profile on his head and ended up creating friction with the world on behalf of the Chinese fortress.

While the signals on today’s Virtual Quad Summit are positive from Washington, one needs to understand why and how the informal grouping was resurrected almost a decade after landing in the intensive care unit in a coma. The trigger was the Malabar naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in 2007, which included the participation of India, the United States, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Contrary to the suggestions of some Western commentators, the Quad was relaunched after the United States and Australia realized that China was not only on the rise, but also becoming a competitor, five decades after US President Richard Nixon opened the door to Beijing.

The rise of expansionist China coincided with the rise of Supreme Leader Xi Jinping in 2007. He got to work soon after, shredding advice – observe calmly, secure our position, run affairs calmly, hide our abilities and biding our time, being good at keeping a low profile and never claiming leadership – articulated by Deng in the 1980s.

But neither the United States nor the Australians have given up hope of co-opting China.

Instead, when China called on all participating navies under the Malabar banner to abandon its strategy of containing China, then-US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns wrote a letter. to the then Indian Foreign Minister who contained a message: China must not be provoked. The Australians, under the aegis of a self-proclaimed Sinophile, Kevin Rudd retired from Quad shortly thereafter. The UPA I regime, supported by the left, was shaken from within but was courageous. Only Japan and the city-state of Singapore, which also participated in the Malabar exercises, remained standing. But that was not the end.

Just as Xi became the first secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and vice president under then-Communist Party General Secretary Hu Jintao, the crackdown in Lhasa was followed by a declaration of the nine-dashed line in the sea. of South China and new claims on the Senkaku Islands.

Under Barack Obama’s administration, the Japanese were urged to forgo a confrontation with the Chinese on the Senkaku Islands in 2012, fearing it would hurt the re-election prospects of the ruling Democratic government. When then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Tokyo in 2013 after the People’s Liberation Army incursions into Depsang, one of Japan’s top ministers (still in office) told him says in broken English that China has been mean for 1,500 years and neighbors can understand other people’s concerns.

While there have been suggestions that India is the weakest link in the Quad chain due to its so-called non-alignment policy, it was the United States that was hesitant on China as it thought that Beijing could be co-opted into the Western world through the World Trade Organization.

In the meantime, with Xi becoming the supreme leader, the PLA virtually unleashed itself with transgressions on the real line of control in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2020. Hong Kong was engulfed and China then cast its eyes. on Taiwan, Senkaku The islands and the Sunni Uyghur community of Xinjiang and the Buddhists of Tibet who have tasted the fire dragon. The United States felt the pressure when the PLA Navy was about to smash the first island chain with nuclear ballistic missile submarines and assumed military might from Washington by presenting Ship killer missiles. and Guam killer. And later, the right to navigation was threatened by Beijing in the South China Sea.

Today, when the leaders of QUAD meet virtually, they know the power of the rise of Communist China under President Xi. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is clear that Beijing’s reminders to Delhi about the non-alignment policy are an effort to ideologically cage India as it moves forward to forge military alliances in South Asia specifically aimed at India. Australia, under Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has braved the wrath of China which has imposed import restrictions in certain sectors. Japan, an eternal rival under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, stands firm in the knowledge that Beijing can take military revenge on the basis of medieval Daimyo history. Now that President Joe Biden has no illusions about China either, tonight’s Quad meeting will go beyond mere symbolism and take firm action.