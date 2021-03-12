PM Modi and Amit Shah to organize marathon election campaigns in BM, Assam, Kerala









By Kumar Gaurav |

Update: March 12, 2021 12:54 PM IS

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah will stage a massive election campaign in the ballot box states of West Bengal, Assam and Kerala from next week to the end of the month.

According to sources, the prime minister will hold election rallies in Purulia, West Bengal on March 18, Contai on March 20 and Bakura on March 21.

Shah, meanwhile, will visit Bengal and Assam on March 14 and 15. After that, it will hold election rallies on March 17, 21 and 23 in Assam while in West Bengal it will hold election rallies on March 19 and 26. and 27. Between March 24 and 25, he will travel to Kerala and organize electoral rallies there.

In one of the most important parts of his visit, Shah will meet with family members of 122 West Bengal Party workers who were killed during his tenure as BJP chairman.

According to sources, without a chief ministerial face in the state, the BJP relies heavily on the prime minister, interior minister and party chairman JP Nadda for votes. Sources also claim that the Prime Minister’s presence in rallies helps improve the party’s performance.

BJP leaders say that in Bihar’s assembly elections held last year, Prime Minister Modi addressed 12 rallies in which he covered more than 100 assembly constituencies, which greatly helped the party.

In Karnataka, he organized more than 20 rallies. In Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister spoke at more than 20 rallies, in 110 constituencies.

Thus, in West Bengal, the Prime Minister will organize more than 20 rallies and in Assam, he will organize a total of six rallies. According to the sources, the number of rallies sent by the Prime Minister may increase depending on demand and the situation on the ground.

In West Bengal, the BJP will fight the elections with the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamta Banerjee.

In Assam, a chief ministerial candidate has yet to be screened and the presence of the prime minister and interior minister is crucial for the BJP. (ANI)







