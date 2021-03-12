The Pak opposition claims the installation of ‘spy cameras’ in the polling stations for the election of the head of the Senate





Islamabad, March 12 (PTI) Senate elections in Pakistan got off to a loud start on Friday, with opposition claiming spy cameras had been installed in voting booths to allow senators to vote for the president and vice-president of the upper house of parliament.

The Senate meets to elect its president and vice-president by secret ballot after the swearing-in of its 48 newly elected members. The Senate elections took place on March 3, a few days before the retirement of its members on March 11.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that he and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Musadiq Malik found “spy cameras” above desks to vote.

“What a scary joke. The Senate voting booth has secret / hidden cameras. SO FOR DEMOCRACY,” Malik said in a tweet.

He also claimed to have found another “hidden device” in the voting booth. The opposition demanded an investigation into who “controlled the Senate,” the Dawn newspaper reported.

The protest prompted the president to issue directives to change the voting booth, according to the report. ”

The current voting booth should be removed, another should be redeveloped, “the president said. Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to Khokhar’s tweet, stating that it looked” more like a CCTV cable. “and that” spy cameras are much more sophisticated. ”

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (PPP) and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUI-F) have been nominated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement as joint candidates for the posts of president and vice-president, respectively.

The government had already announced that the outgoing president of the Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, would be its candidate for another term. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed billionaire Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as vice president.

Although the opposition enjoys a clear majority in the 100-member Senate to win both seats, political experts say it will be close competition and any deviation from party policy and waste of ballot votes. secrecy can translate into upheaval, the report says.

Tough competition is expected between the two parties in the House. The winner will need a simple majority of 51. The PDM – an alliance of 11 opposition parties – claims to have the support of 51 senators. Similar claims have been made by the government.

Both sides accused each other of using cash and other tactics to woo lawmakers to support their candidates. Gilani beat Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate polls on Wednesday, giving Prime Minister Khan, who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague, a hard blow. Gilani got 169 votes while Shaikh got 164 votes.

The opposition had demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister after the debacle following which Khan decided to take a vote of confidence on Saturday which he won comfortably.

The ruling party challenged Gilani’s victory in Senate polls at Pakistan’s Election Commission on the basis of alleged fraud, urging him not to release his notification.

Senators are elected for six years, but half of them retire after three years. A new president and his deputy are elected after three years to lead the House. PTI MRJ AKJ MRJ

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

