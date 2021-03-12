Londoners Diary: No frieze in relations with Boris Johnson George Clooney repeats call for the return of the marbles





W Welcome to the latest Londoners newspaper of the week. First of all, George Clooney doubles down on his claim that the Parthenon marbles should be returned to Athens. Even today, Alice Cooper hits back at Gene Simmons, claiming rock and roll is dead and we learn that Bosco the sausage dog may be turning its paw on activism. And in our SW1A, Sian Berry tells us how she prepares to face the most obnoxious London mayoral candidates. Live updates Show the latest updates

1615549005 Amal and George Clooney / Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP George Clooney has said the Parthenon Marbles should be sent back to Athens, risking another clash with Boris Johnson. Clooney wrote to activist Dame Janet Suzman, who claims she said the Parthenon sculptures should be returned to their original owner. In 2014, when Clooney said returning them was the right thing to do, Boris Johnson compared him to Hitler. Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, said Clooney advocated nothing less than Hitler’s agenda for London’s cultural treasures. Last December, Clooney admitted in an interview: It still makes me laugh. A little exaggerated. Dame Janet, chairman of the UK Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, told the Art newspaper that Clooney wrote to her: There are many historical artifacts that should be returned to their original owners, but no more important than the Parthenon. Marbles. Clooneys’ wife Amal took action for the Greek government as they sought the return of the marbles. Representatives of Clooneys have been asked for comment. Will we see Johnson vs Clooney in the second round? 1615549579 United States sees Britain as backward David Harewood / Dave benett David Harewood says he was genuinely baffled after speaking with Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch, who he says fails to recognize systemic racism. As far as shes, it doesn’t exist or it’s not a problem. Wow. Wow, he told the Full Disclosure podcast. Badenoch said it’s not the color of the skin that’s causing the problem, it’s the underlying risks. The Homeland actor added that America sees Britain as a country behind in race discussions. 1615549992 Bosco on the way to becoming a high-profile diplomat Bosco, a sausage dog who has found fame online through his love of playing with massive sticks on Hampstead Heath, might turn his paw to activism. After catching the attention of Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston and Elon Musk, owner Luccia Rodriguez tells Ham & High that Bosco could become an environmentalist: We love animal activism and he loves being in the wild. He can take Teddy Roosevelts’ advice on diplomacy: speak softly and carry a really big stick. 1615548982 Garage rock alive in the capital Alice cooper / Getty Images Alice Cooper hit back at Gene Simmons claiming rock and roll is dead guaranteed to thrive in London garages. I’d like him to do my taxes, you know, because he’s a businessman and from a business point of view it’s valid, says Cooper of the singer of Kiss Simmons, but adds, right now to London somewhere, in the garages, they learn Aerosmith, they learn Guns N Roses, [a] a group of 18 year old kids with guitars and drums and they are learning hard rock. The Schools Out singer told NME that being outside the mainstream gives us that outlaw attitude.

