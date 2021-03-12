Jokowi wants investments to boost economy, following Apindo’s suggestions for BKPM





DRAWING. Officers handle the management of business permits in the One Stop Central Service Room (PTSP) of the BKPM building

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Apindo Vice President Shinta Kamdani agreed with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) to accelerate the growth of domestic investments. This is necessary so that the economic growth target of 5.5% this year can be achieved. Shinta said that in fact there are many investment opportunities that have not been optimally seized by BKPM. In fact, according to Shinta, the law on job creation has greatly accelerated investment. He also felt that it was necessary to increase the issue of certainty to obtain incentives and stimuli for potential investors who will enter Indonesia. Especially for investments that have multiplier effect. Read also: Minister of Industry: Mitsubishi pledged to increase investment by 11.2 trillion rupees by end of 2025 This is what needs to be verified, how can the government increase certainty, if there is a need to be closely watched so that tax and non-tax incentives can be provided to global investors who create inclusiveness of businesses and develop supply chains, Shinta said in her statement some time ago. Shinta also stressed that the government must increase the capacity of local business players to invest in the innovation and technology sector. Because it is often an obstacle for global investors to enter Indonesia. The human resources (HR) factor, for example, is one of the obstacles to Tesla Inc's failure to enter Indonesia, besides of course the question of the not yet favorable tax climate. This is the most difficult step for matching with local players, as global investors have their own criteria. "It needs support from the government. If this cooperation is implemented and the government facilitates it with incentives, we are sure that the cooperation between global and national investors can be done more easily and more. quickly, "he said. BKPM Deregulation Director Yuliot welcomes the various contributions from all parties who are concerned about the domestic investment climate.



Journalist: Yudho Winarto

Editor: Yudho Winarto

