Why Modis first trip abroad after Covid year is in Bangladesh

The day before West Bengal leaves for the first phase of his election to the Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dhaka to participate in the celebrations for the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Modi can even open his speech with a few words in Bengali for the benefit of West Bengal, raising endless heckling from his opponents. The liberation of Bangladesh which took place in 1971 had very little to do with the elections in India. But then, the close ties between Delhi, Dhaka and Kolkata cannot be desired.

The recently inaugurated Maitri Bridge that will connect the northeast to Bangladeshi ports shows that India and Bangladesh have been able to resolve a number of thorny issues in recent years, especially after 2014. For the Modi government, Dhaka is now at the heart of India’s “Neighborhood First” Project. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Dhaka in 2015 paved the way for a longer and closer strategic partnership between the two countries. This visit was memorable for one more reason. Barely a year into his tenure as Prime Minister, it was a difficult test for Modi to convince West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be in Dhaka for the signing of the Land delimitation agreement. The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was just as opposed to the exchange of enclaves as was then the Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, of the Congress.

Modis’ second visit to Bangladesh, his first overseas visit after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, holds great diplomatic significance at a time when China has made strategic inroads in India’s immediate and remote neighborhood . Although Bangladesh has been able to do business with India, it is also an important participant in the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to strengthen ties between the two countries through economic cooperation. Needless to say, the BIS is more than an economic program. It is part of China’s broader hegemonic ambition to expand its footprints throughout the region, the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific.

The thorn of China today

This is the challenge of an extremely ambitious China that New Delhi faces today while dealing with Bangladesh and other countries in East India and the extended Indo-Pacific neighborhood. In fact, Bangladesh is becoming the gateway for India’s engagement with countries in the Bay of Bengal region and to the east. In this context, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), headquartered in Dhaka, is of far greater importance than any other regional organization. It is unfortunate that even after almost 25 years of its formation, BIMSTEC has not reached the desired milestones. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Raos Look East policy has been tweaked to look and work better by Narendra Modi. Since then, the Look East-Act East policy has gained momentum. But it will be even more productive if the projects and plans under the policy and BIMSTEC are integrated and implemented on time.

Although Bangladesh opened its economy in 1982, almost 10 years before India, the trade deficit between the two countries remains disadvantageous for Bangladesh. Modis’ visit is expected to establish ground rules for better trading conditions and greater cooperation in as many regional and international forums as possible, such as SAARC, IOR-ARC, SAPTA, GSTP and BIMSTEC.

In addition, there are a number of unresolved issues between the two capitals, the most important of which is the Teesta River dispute, which cannot be amicably resolved without the support and cooperation of the government of West Bengal. Will a change in the government of Bengal facilitate better relations between Kolkata and Delhi, and between Dhaka and New Delhi?

Why China did not rise up against India

History has always supported a closer bond between India and Bangladesh.

India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh rather than Bangladesh as a free country is unthinkable without the support of India. In the lead-up to the 1971 war which ended with the partial annulment of the tragic 1947 partition, the US government was totally in favor of the Islamabad regime. Heinous crimes, genocide and atrocities of monstrous proportions have not prompted the White House to change its policy towards Pakistan. The United States threatened to move its Seventh Fleet closer to the port of Chittagong and block the passage of the Indian Navy, which was providing support to the ground forces and to Mukti Bahini.

The United States has also attempted to gain Beijing’s support for Pakistan by suggesting that China open a third front against India. But China has not favored a direct confrontation with India. His strategy must have been based on two factors. Any Chinese involvement would have led the Soviet Union to throw its weight behind India, thus completely blocking China from future incursions into the Indian Ocean region. Another factor could be Beijing’s assessment of the realities on the ground at the time, which indicated a definitive victory for India and Bangladesh. Twenty years after 1971, the powerful Soviet Union disintegrated, leaving the two points of entry into the Indian Ocean, Gwadar in Pakistan and Chittagong in Bangladesh, free to operate China.

In recent decades, China has become much more ambitious and has envisioned a much larger role in India’s immediate neighborhood. Prime Minister Modis’ upcoming trip to Dhaka is expected to help strengthen Indias Look East policy and extend a friendlier hand to Bangladesh.

Seshadri Chari is the former editor-in-chief of Organizer. Opinions are personal.

