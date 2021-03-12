US imposes new 5G license limits on some Huawei vendors

The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of Chinas Huawei Technologies Co. of stricter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting the use of items in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the movement.

The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to people, who have asked not to be identified to discuss non-public communications.

The rules create a more explicit ban on the export of components such as semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep shipping components to Huawei that the Chinese company could then have used in 5G equipment, while other companies were already under tighter restrictions.

Companies had complained about muddled rules after former President Donald Trumps’ administration added Huawei to the entity list, demanding that US companies obtain government licenses if they want to sell US technology and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. US officials had viewed the company as a threat to national security.

The move is also a sign that the Biden administration plans to move forward on tightening export controls implemented under Trump and more broadly indicates officials are keeping their promises to be tough on China. . In an interview with MSNBC this month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pledged to make full use of the entity list. “

From a certain point of view it has cleaned up and corrected the mistakes of the previous administration, “said William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for the export administration in the Clinton administration and is now an adviser. principal at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. There is bipartisan support for a hard line on technology transfer to China, and it reflects that. “

China’s listed telecommunications equipment stocks, such as Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. and Shennan Circuits Co., fell more than 1%, while rival ZTE Corp. remained largely unchanged in Hong Kong and down around 1.8% in Shenzhen.

Protect interests

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Safety, which oversees the entity list, said in an email it could not comment on specific export licensing issues. “The office said it is working with its interagency partners to consistently enforce licensing policies set out in export administration regulations to protect United States national security and foreign policy interests.”

The Trump administration has used export controls, bans and executive orders to block companies such as Huawei, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, and Tencent Holdings Ltd. against American products and consumers. Now it’s up to Biden to maintain, remove, or deepen these measures.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It would represent the highest level face-to-face exchange between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on February 10.

Trump has imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports from China, sparking a trade war that has hurt American manufacturing and agriculture while protecting sections of the industry like steelmakers .

While Biden has criticized Trumps’ strategy and vowed to work with global allies to confront China on issues such as intellectual property theft, he has also indicated that he will not immediately remove tariffs, taking the time. to review American policy.

In late February, the Biden administration also signaled that it intended to move forward with a rule proposed by the Trump administration to secure the information technology supply chain, a move that gives the Commerce Department broad authority to prohibit transactions involving foreign adversaries. “

The interim rule, which will allow Commerce to monitor the transactions of governments, including China, was first proposed by the previous administration in January – days before Bidens’ inauguration – and follows a executive order signed by Trump in 2019. The ministry said it would accept the public. comments on the plan until March 22, the same day it goes into effect.

