PM Imran Khan, military generals will be responsible if anything happens to Maryam: Nawaz Sharif





The PML-N supreme leader said they (the military establishment) threatened to crush Maryam.

The deposed Pakistanis Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused the country’s powerful military establishment of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz, warning that if anything happened to his Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three main generals would be responsible.

In a video message from London, the PML-N supremacy said it (the military establishment) had threatened to crush Maryam if it didn’t stop against them (the military).

You stooped so low. First, you broke the door to the Karachi hotel room where Maryam was staying. Now you threaten her that if she doesn’t stop she will be crushed. If anything happens to his prime minister Imran Khan, the army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ISI chief, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and Gen. Irfan Malik will be responsible, said Sharif, 71. , in the video he posted to his Twitter account on Thursday.

Sharif has been in London since November 2019. The Khan government allowed him to leave the country after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail for medical reasons.

He was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. Taunting the military for asking politicians not to drag it into politics, Sharif said: You (the generals) rigged the 2018 polls to impose an inept Imran Khan on the nation and after the defeat in the Senate, you helped your selected (PM Khan) get the vote of confidence and it’s no longer a secret.

Addressing the generals, Sharif said: What you have done is a serious crime and you will be responsible for your actions. Meanwhile, Maryam, a senior official in the PML-N party, said in a tweet that she had not only been threatened, but the perpetrators of the threat also used abusive language.

Previously, Maryam, 47, had named the intelligence agencies used to pressure PML-N senators to vote for the government candidate in the Senate Speaker’s election to be held on Friday.

Since September of last year, Sharif had started attacking the heads of the Pakistani army and the ISI for their alleged interference in the politics and installation of their khan puppet government by “stealing” them. 2018 surveys.

Maryam has also targeted the military establishment.

