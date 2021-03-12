PM Modi to host 4 mega rallies in Bengal as BJP looks to build on 2019 show in first 2 survey phases





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four mega public gatherings in West Bengal from March 14, as the BJP watches him to breach the first two phases of the Assembly election which is taking place. will be held on March 27 and April 1. Most of the areas in the first two phases fall under the Jangalmahal area and the Suvendu Adhikaris area in Contai, where the exponential growth of BJPs in Lok Sabha 2019 was most notable. In the first phase, voting will take place in five districts and 30 assembly seats. Districts include Purulia, West Midnapore Part I, Bankura Part I, East Midnapore Part I, and Jhargram. In the second phase, voting will take place in 30 assembly seats in four districts, including Bankura Part II, East Midnapore Part II, West Midnapore Part II and South 24 Parganas Part I. Speaking to News18, BJP state chairman Dilip Ghosh said the prime minister would address four town halls in Purulia, Kharagpur, Bankura and Contai. His rallies were planned to cover the first two phases of the West Bengal elections. The rallies will take place over a period of 10 days. Its final schedule will be announced shortly. When asked why he wasn’t contesting from the seat of Kharagpur Sadar, where he won in 2016, Ghosh said he should focus on his job as an MP for Midnapore. Unlike other parties, the selection of candidates for the BJP is usually carried out by the central leadership. In my case too, they decided that I shouldn’t compete from Kharagpur Sadar and instead lined up Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay. I think it’s a good decision. He played down suggestions that the decision had something to do with the BJP’s bad show in the 2019 by-elections in Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore. Then TMC won the by-elections with the power of money. They used the money to win the election. This time it will not happen. The people of Kharagpur Sadar are part of the BJP and I hope they will support our candidate. In 2019, the BJP suffered a major setback in bypolls after the Trinamool Congress won all three seats: Kaliaganj north of Dinajpur, Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore, and the assembly seat of Karimpur in Nadia district. in Bengal.

