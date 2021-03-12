Scottish independence: Boris Johnson to claim IndyRef2 will not be granted even if SNP wins elections in May





News Boris Johnson is expected to confirm that he will not allow a second Scottish independence referendum even if the SNP wins the May elections in Holyrood. Friday March 12, 2021, 9:30 a.m. According to The telegraph of the day, the Prime Minister will set out his position on the matter during a speech at the Scottish Conservative Party conference on Sunday, arguing that holding a vote during the Covid-19 pandemic would be reckless. A UK government source told the newspaper: Absolutely, now is not the time for a reckless independence referendum. We must come together. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Another said: We didn’t have a referendum in the midst of a pandemic. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeons’ party has made it clear that it will use an SNP victory in the Holyrood election as a mandate to push for another ballot over the UK’s future. The survey, conducted for The Scotsman by Savanta ComRes, found that 45% of respondents said they would vote Yes if the vote took place tomorrow, while 47% said they would vote No and 8% said they would vote Yes. ‘they did not know. When uncertain voters were excluded, 51% said they would vote for the union while 49% would vote for independence. “/> Boris Johnson will not grant a second referendum on Scottish independence. The poll surveyed 1,009 people aged 16 and over between March 5 and March 10. The Scotsman poll indicated that the SNP is no longer on track for a majority in Holryood’s election in May. He found that the SNP would dismiss 64 MSPs, missing a majority by one seat. The number of Conservative PSMs would drop from 31 to 30 and the Labor Party from 24 to 20. The Liberal Democrats would keep their five MPs while the Scottish Greens would win four more seats. Last week Ian Blackford said a referendum on Scottish independence could take place as early as the end of 2021. SNP leader Westminster also warned Mr Johnson he could not face democracy should the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament election in May. He said: Democracy must prevail and there is a long held and cherished position which in Scotland belongs to the people. There has never been a situation in Scotland where sovereignty has belonged to Westminster, has relied on Parliament, and you can go right back to the Arbroath declaration, the claim of the right and everything that is going on around it. of this, it shows that in the end it must be the will of the people, to be able to choose their own future. And I would say to Boris Johnson or anyone else in the Conservative Party that they cannot face democracy, that they cannot stand the will of the Scottish people to see their sovereignty enacted, d ” have this discussion, have this debate and determine whether or not we want to be independent. And it is certainly the case that if we win the election, and I will never take anything for granted, it will make this case pretty robust for us. We will help our colleagues in the Edinburgh government to ensure that we get what the people of Scotland vote for. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

