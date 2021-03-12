Chinas Xi Jinping sheds light on video game addiction as he raises concerns over teens

Video game addiction was a hot topic at this year’s meeting of the National People’s Congress of China, which ended on Thursday, with President Xi Jinping joining related discussions and mentioning game addiction as one psychological health problem, fueling speculation that Beijing will tighten up gambling regulations.

Xi initially raised the issue on Saturday at the Chinese Peoples’ Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the other half of China’s annual two-session event. He discussed gambling addiction among China’s youth with representatives from the country’s health and education sectors, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Addiction to online games, along with other dirty and messy things online, could have a bad influence on Chinese youth because they are not psychologically mature, Xi said in remarks released by Xinhua.

These remarks were echoed by lawmakers during both sessions, some of whom also proposed a series of measures to combat underage gambling. Some have suggested requiring online games to implement facial recognition, a measure already implemented on some games from the country’s two biggest industry giants, Tencent Holdings and NetEase. Others have suggested that a scoring system be put in place for the games.

More radical voices at both sessions called for a ban on celebrity endorsements for online games, limits on the number of ads for games and the development of personalized smartphones for minors.

China’s commitment to tackling video game addiction is reflected in the recently amended law on the protection of minors, which is expected to come into force in June, according to Liao Xuhua, game analyst at Beijing-based Analysys International.

In the days and months to come, the departments concerned will follow up with specific rules [to target game addiction], Liao said. Along with the establishment of rules for games, rules will also be applied to more areas of entertainment, especially short videos.

China is already leading the world in enacting laws to combat gambling addiction, Zhu Yongxin, deputy secretary general of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, told Chinese media. Yicai. Despite this, the implementation of these laws remains unsatisfactory, he added, calling the restrictions on minors porous.

In 2019, China rolled out its toughest video game rule yet – requiring players to register for a game using their real names and ID numbers. The government is demanding that games limit minors to 90 minutes of play on most days and three hours on holidays. The regulations also impose a curfew on minors, who cannot play video games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

There is also a cap on the amount of money minors can spend on a game. Players under the age of 16 cannot spend more than 200 yuan (RM126.90) per month, and those between the ages of 16 and 18 cannot spend more than 400 yuan (RM 253) per month.

However, many children circumvent these restrictions by using adult accounts, said Zhu, who also accused companies of actively helping children bypass national regulations by using their own circumvention tools.

One popular tool in China is a so-called game booster, which looks like a virtual private network (VPN) that only works for specific games. Adults often use game boosters to access games that are not approved by the Chinese government or to speed up connections to foreign servers. Since game boosters make players feel like they are overseas, minors can also use them to play titles for which China’s strict rules do not apply.

Almost half of China’s population now plays video games, and the country is the world’s largest video game market in terms of income. The number of gamers in the country increased 3.7 percent last year to 665 million, according to the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, and domestic gaming revenue increased by 20.7% to 278.7 billion yuan (176.83 billion RM).

China has a complicated history with video games. The government has notoriously imposed a 15-year ban on consoles from 2000, but due to lack of strict enforcement, imported consoles were widely available in electronic markets.

More recently, Chinese authorities have embraced video games and electronic sports as powerful engines of economic growth. At the same time, the government exercises tighter control over the industry with cleaning campaigns and enforce the prohibitions Disapproved and politically sensitive Games.

To better apply anti-addiction features, Zhu said facial recognition in games is essential, adding that the government should encourage game companies to experiment with similar features that could provide important information to policymakers. Tencent was one of the first to adopt such measures, using for the first time facial recognition and real name verification in his hit game Honor of kings in 2018.

Nationally, Zhu said, China is developing a unified online game identification system for players under the age of 18, a project that could be completed as early as June. Morning Message from South China