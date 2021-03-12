After 2020 losses, US Republicans want to limit voting rights | Donald Trump News





Former President Donald Trump was trying to disqualify a few thousand votes in Georgia, enough to help him win the 2020 US presidential election.

Look, all I wanna do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us, because we won the state, Trump told Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a now infamous phone call.

Trying to undo Joe Bidens’ victory, Trump berated Raffensperger alleging that tens of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast through ballot stuffing, deaths, out-of-state voters and forged signatures on ballots.

This was not true, Raffensperger assured the president. Now, Republican lawmakers in Georgia, stung by losses in the 2020 election, are working to find the votes Trump needs by restricting future voting in the state.

Bidens’ election, although it shouldn’t have come as a surprise, and Georgia’s special Senate elections sent shock waves through the Tory and Republican ranks, said Chris Sautter, Washington-based Democratic consultant, DC, specializing in electoral law.

Adding to Republican pain in Georgia, two sitting Republican U.S. senators lost the second round to Democratic challengers in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly is pushing forward proposals to restrict the ballot box, end voting without excuse by mail, end automatic voter registration and limit early voting.

Georgia Republican state lawmakers welcome after Senate passes bill to amend Georgia electoral laws [Ben Gray/AP Photo]If the proposed bills become law, they would end the widespread use of postal ballots in Georgia and potentially curtail Sunday liberation campaigns by black churches.

If you buy into the Trump plots, it’s good for lawmakers who think the election was stolen, said Charles S Bullock, professor of politics at the University of Georgia.

Influenced by Trump’s fraud allegations, 67% of Republican voters nationwide believe the 2020 election was invalid, according to a recent poll by the R Street Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, DC.

It has become so popular with Republicans that you may not be able to contain them. The governor and Republicans could see it as a way to get back into the good graces of Trump voters, Bullock told Al Jazeera.

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gathered in front of the Maricopa County Recorders ‘Office in Phoenix on November 4 to protest Bidens’ victory [Matt York/AP Photo]In Arizona, a state Biden won, Republicans are pushing forward more than 50 voting and election bills.

The major flaw that we have identified and are trying to correct is voter fraud, said Rep. John Kavanagh, Republican chairman of the Arizona House Election Commission.

There are fears that large numbers of advance polls will be mailed to people who are no longer there because they have died or left the state, Kavanagh told Al Jazeera.

When asked if there was any evidence of widespread voter fraud in Arizona, Kavanagh said, “It’s hard to say because we would have no way of knowing.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Senate has assigned voting machines and two million ballots to the state’s largest county, and Republican leaders plan to conduct their own investigation after officials with the State have certified the results.

Stacks of ballots wait to be counted for the general election in the strongly Democratic city of Phoenix in November 2020. A judge has ruled that Republicans in the Arizona Senate can have access to the ballots to cast their own recount [File: Matt York/AP Photo]Voting rights advocates have argued that while the individually proposed bills would make small, seemingly reasonable changes to the voting laws, taken together, they would constitute a drastic restriction on voting rights.

If one is to objectively draw a direct line through most of these bills, they are in fact reacting to the big lie, said Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director for the All Voting is Local campaign.

They are actually reacting to the falsifications about what happened in the last election and creating new policies to deal with mostly fictitious circumstances that in fact never existed, Gulotta told Al Jazeera.

Trump’s complaints about the election sparked a nationwide wave of more than 250 legislative proposals in 43 states to make voting more difficult, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, a political institute at New York University. .

Already, the movement is producing results. In Iowa, the Republican governor signed into law a Republican-backed bill that shortens the states early voting period and closes polling stations earlier.

The growing percentage of Latinos, blacks and young people in those states that Biden transported to Georgia and Arizona, in particular, just underscored that Republicans face a harsh demographic and political reality, Sautter told Al Jazeera.

These states are no longer safe red states. And what they’re trying to do in plain sight, they’re trying to change the rules to make them more likely to be competitive in those states, Sautter said.

Biden, in 2020, became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in 24 years after 1.3 million voters voted by mail, pushing the total turnout to a new high. He edged Trump, the Republican, by just 11,779 votes out of five million votes.

Biden won Arizona by a narrow margin of 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million historic votes, of which 88% were cast early. Biden, who was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996, received more than 60% of Arizonas Latino’s vote.

