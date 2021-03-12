Zardari optimistic to give government another surprise





ISLAMABAD – Former President Asif Ali Zardari is optimistic to give another surprise to the Pakistani government led by Tehrik-e-Insaf when the Senate Speaker is elected today (March 12). Close associates of the PPP leader told The Nation that Zardari contacted his allies and told them to “ relax ” as the Pakistani democratic movement had a good chance of winning the top Senate places.

PPP Central Punjab chairman Qamar Zaman Kaira said PDM candidates had a clear advantage unless there was a “ trick ”.

“The opposition has more members and should win in a fair election. Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are in contact with the leaders and allies of the party to ensure the victory of the PDM, ”he told The Nation.

Zardari and Bilawal, he said, were optimistic that the PDM would win the Senate because the opposition had the numbers. The PDM has appointed the newly elected PPP Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as the co-candidate for the election of Senate President, while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) will contest the election of the deputy. president as a candidate of the PDM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Sadiq Sanjrani to chair the upper house of parliament as a candidate for the ruling party. Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi is the government candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

Yesterday, PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani said it seemed the establishment was neutral and hoped it would remain so.

Speaking to reporters here, Gillani expressed confidence that the opposition will win Senate leadership elections and said steps have been taken to end the horse trade.

Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that opposition senators were under pressure not to vote for the PDM candidate in the elections for president and vice-president of the Senate. She said some of the senators who received the calls had recorded the evidence.

Separately yesterday, PPP leaders Shazia Atta Married, Faisal Karim Kundi and Abdul Qadir Patel said opposition senators were receiving threatening phone calls and the government had lost all ethics to succeed in the elections for presidents and vice-presidents of the Senate.

At a joint press conference here, they said the Prime Minister’s vote of confidence was illegal and unconstitutional. “The Prime Minister was the only one in this race and he got there first,” said Shazia Married.

She said the PDM had already won in the election and that the numbers and ethics were both with the PDM candidates.

“The Prime Minister must not involve institutions in politics. The government is perplexed in this election as in the senatorial elections of March 3, ”she added.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the elections were won by law and constitution and not by tactics. “PPP has taken serious note of the statement by Information Minister Shibli Faraz. Attempts will be made to harm our members. The government is afraid of Yousuf Raza Gillani because he was a popular prime minister (2008-2012). The PTI doesn’t even have its own candidates, ”he said.

Kundi said the PPP has full confidence in its allies and that they will all vote for the PDM candidates. “We are sure that the independents and Jamaat-e-Islami will vote for the PDM candidates,” he added.

Abdul Qadir Patel hey said the government plans to impose new taxes on Pakistan’s poor who are already facing record hikes in commodity prices and rising utility bills. “The PDM will free the Pakistani people from the tyranny of the PTI,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the choice of candidates for the presidency and vice-president of the government Senate showed that the PTI was not a political party.

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said the PTI could not keep any Senate positions despite being the largest party in the Senate.

“It is also proven that PTI is a group of people with totally different species. It will be a scene to watch as PTI senators vote for someone else’s candidate. Imran Khan has no respect for this party but the creators of PTI should have appreciated it ”, he maintained.

Later, PPP chief Saeed Ghani announced that the PPP would participate in the long march of the PDM and also observe the anniversary of the death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in D-Chowk.

“We will not only participate in the long march of the PDM, but we will observe here the anniversary of Bhutto’s death,” he said on a television broadcast.

