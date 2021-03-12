Politics
IndEX survey: the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi is 70.9%
Jakarta (ANTARA) – The results of a survey conducted by Indonesia Elections and Strategic (IndEX) Research showed that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic was 70.9%, an increase from the November 2020 survey of 68.7 percent.
“One year the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s leadership has increased, ”Index Research researcher Hendri Kurniawan said in a press release in Jakarta on Friday.
The results of the latest IndEX survey show that the level of public satisfaction has continued to “rebound” (increase) from its lowest position in May 2020 with a satisfaction level of 64.7%.
According to him, when the COVID-19 epidemic began to emerge in Wuhan, China, and spread to a number of countries, the Indonesian government also tightened cross-border entry and exit.
Also Read: Poll: Public Satisfaction With Jokowi’s Performance Has Raised
Also Read: LSI: Majority of People Satisfied with President Jokowi’s Performance
Also read: Poll: Satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance is pretty good
The government also repatriated Indonesian citizens from China and prepared an emergency hospital on Galang Island.
At that time, Indonesia was entering the second term of Jokowi’s administration and the level of public satisfaction reached 67.6% (according to the February 2020 survey).
When Indonesia finally faced a pandemic, the level of satisfaction fell to 64.7% (survey results in May 2020).
As soon as the WHO announced the state of a pandemic, the plan to put in place a regional quarantine immediately brought the economy to a halt. The government ultimately opted for a political option in the form of Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).
Even though it does not completely shut down all economic sectors in the event of a foreclosure, Hendri said, the impact of the PSBB has been felt to hit various groups of business players and the public.
“You can imagine that if you decide on a foreclosure the economy will be completely destroyed,” Hendri said.
As economic activities began to reopen under the new normal policy, the level of public satisfaction began to climb to 66.8% (in the August 2020 survey), still below the pre-pandemic level.
“The economy is negative and Indonesia is entering a recession,” he said.
However, the community appears to have adapted to the new habits and is optimistic about the presence of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The level of public satisfaction also managed to rebound to 68.7% (in the November 2020 survey),” said Hendri.
The vaccination event began, where President Jokowi was the first to receive the injection. The government also guarantees the safety of the Sinovac vaccine by obtaining an emergency use permit from the BPOM and a halal fatwa from the MUI.
However, in a survey conducted from February 25 to March 5, 2021, the level of public satisfaction reached the highest level, namely 70.9%.
“The public sees President Jokowi working hard to overcome the pandemic and try to restore the economy, as evidenced by the increase in public satisfaction,” Hendri added.
However, there were still 23.8 percent of respondents who expressed dissatisfaction and did not know / did not respond 5.3 percent.
However, the economy is still moving at a negative pace and the number of additional COVID-19 cases is still quite high. The government has even tightened the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) across Java and Bali, or now called micro PPKMs.
“The government must speed up the vaccination rate so that the goal of reopening all community activities can be achieved immediately, and Indonesia will emerge from the pandemic,” said Hendri.
The Index Research survey was conducted from February 25 to March 5, 2021 among 1,200 people in all provinces of Indonesia by telephone.
Random selection of respondents from previous surveys since 2018 with a margin of error of ± 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.
Journalist: Syaiful Hakim
Editor: M Arief Iskandar
COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]