IndEX survey: the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi is 70.9%

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The results of a survey conducted by Indonesia Elections and Strategic (IndEX) Research showed that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic was 70.9%, an increase from the November 2020 survey of 68.7 percent.

“One year the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s leadership has increased, ”Index Research researcher Hendri Kurniawan said in a press release in Jakarta on Friday.

The results of the latest IndEX survey show that the level of public satisfaction has continued to “rebound” (increase) from its lowest position in May 2020 with a satisfaction level of 64.7%.

According to him, when the COVID-19 epidemic began to emerge in Wuhan, China, and spread to a number of countries, the Indonesian government also tightened cross-border entry and exit.

The government also repatriated Indonesian citizens from China and prepared an emergency hospital on Galang Island.

At that time, Indonesia was entering the second term of Jokowi’s administration and the level of public satisfaction reached 67.6% (according to the February 2020 survey).

When Indonesia finally faced a pandemic, the level of satisfaction fell to 64.7% (survey results in May 2020).

As soon as the WHO announced the state of a pandemic, the plan to put in place a regional quarantine immediately brought the economy to a halt. The government ultimately opted for a political option in the form of Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).

Even though it does not completely shut down all economic sectors in the event of a foreclosure, Hendri said, the impact of the PSBB has been felt to hit various groups of business players and the public.

“You can imagine that if you decide on a foreclosure the economy will be completely destroyed,” Hendri said.

As economic activities began to reopen under the new normal policy, the level of public satisfaction began to climb to 66.8% (in the August 2020 survey), still below the pre-pandemic level.

“The economy is negative and Indonesia is entering a recession,” he said.

However, the community appears to have adapted to the new habits and is optimistic about the presence of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The level of public satisfaction also managed to rebound to 68.7% (in the November 2020 survey),” said Hendri.

The vaccination event began, where President Jokowi was the first to receive the injection. The government also guarantees the safety of the Sinovac vaccine by obtaining an emergency use permit from the BPOM and a halal fatwa from the MUI.

However, in a survey conducted from February 25 to March 5, 2021, the level of public satisfaction reached the highest level, namely 70.9%.

“The public sees President Jokowi working hard to overcome the pandemic and try to restore the economy, as evidenced by the increase in public satisfaction,” Hendri added.

However, there were still 23.8 percent of respondents who expressed dissatisfaction and did not know / did not respond 5.3 percent.

However, the economy is still moving at a negative pace and the number of additional COVID-19 cases is still quite high. The government has even tightened the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) across Java and Bali, or now called micro PPKMs.

“The government must speed up the vaccination rate so that the goal of reopening all community activities can be achieved immediately, and Indonesia will emerge from the pandemic,” said Hendri.

The Index Research survey was conducted from February 25 to March 5, 2021 among 1,200 people in all provinces of Indonesia by telephone.

Random selection of respondents from previous surveys since 2018 with a margin of error of ± 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.

