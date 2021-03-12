What is behind the electoral law changes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG China’s ceremonial legislature this week approved a resolution to amend Hong Kong’s electoral law that many see as ending the city’s already weakened local democracy.

By a vote of 2,895 to 0, with one abstention, the National People’s Congress voted to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those who are directly elected and ensuring that only those who are determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to stand for election.

Here’s a look at some of the implications of the decision:

ONE COUNTRY, MORE THAN TWO SYSTEMS

Hong Kong was supposed to be allowed to keep its separate legal, political and financial institutions for 50 years under the British transfer to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. This commitment has become increasingly worn, but Thursday’s vote marks action the firmest China has taken to institutionalize changes that will end any semblance of multi-party democracy. Chinese officials have also hinted that they find the British common law Hong Kong system cumbersome and ultimately want to replace it with something closer to the system on the mainland, where courts and prosecutors are under tight scrutiny. party.

Erosion of public trust in Hong Kong’s institutions could undermine its major advantage as a relatively corruption-free center of finance and commerce, with a legal system known for its professionalism and impartiality. With China’s economic boom and the establishment of vast enterprises such as tech giant Huawei, Hong Kong has few other advantages and in the eyes of many is gradually being reduced to the status of just another city in the flourishing region. from the Pearl River Delta.

DIRECT VOTE SUCCESSFUL

Although only a preview of the changes has been released, the move expands the size of the Legislative Council, known as LegCo, and the Elections Committee, a strongly pro-Beijing body tasked with electing Hong Kong’s chief executive. . The current 70 seats of LegCo are now divided equally between directly elected officials and those chosen by industrial groups and other “functional constituencies”. Although no breakdown has been given, members of the Election Committee will be added to the new 90-seat body, further reducing the influence of directly elected lawmakers.

ONLY TRUE PATRIOTS SHOULD APPLY

Technical details do not matter, however, as Beijing has made it clear throughout the process that only true patriots “will be able to sit in the body, to the exclusion of critics of the government and anyone with views that diverge significantly from the agenda. presented by Beijing. have another chilling effect on free speech, civil society and opposition politics which have already come under serious threat since the AFN imposed a law on Hong Kong last year. radical on national security aimed at any act or word deemed secessionist, subversive or collegial with foreign forces to intervene in the affairs of the city. Formerly known for its vibrant media and daring challenges to the establishment, including hold the title as the only place in China to commemorate the victims of the bloody 1989 crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Tiananme Square n Beijing, Hong Kong is now subject to the same authoritarian restrictions the Communist Party has in place all over China.

While China has made an early commitment to universal suffrage in Hong Kong, it has made it clear that only candidates it approves will be eligible to run.

FOREIGN LINKS, STRESSED COOPERATION

Hong Kong’s freedoms and a strong rule of law have been major assets for foreign companies and a large expat population, and its international ties are essential to its future prosperity. These began to be stressed following the crackdown on anti-government protests in 2019 and the imposition of the National Security Law, as foreign governments began to break some legal agreements with the city and the states. United have imposed visa bans and other sanctions on the Chinese and Hong Kong. officials, including Lam.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab quickly condemned Thursday’s decision as going against promises made by China itself and warned it would only further undermine trust and confidence in upholding its responsibilities international and legal obligations by China, as a leading member of the international community. . ”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the vote part of China’s continued assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong. “He also warned that US companies should be made aware that there are sanctions on the books that they should be aware of if they are operating in Hong Kong, that there are certain risks that come with it.”

OPPOSITION DECIMED

The repressive measures have already crippled the opposition in Hong Kong, with nearly all of its top figures either in detention or in exile. The remaining pro-democracy lawmakers resigned when four of their colleagues were expelled for being deemed insufficiently patriotic, and 47 former lawmakers and other activists were arrested under the National Security Act on charges of subversion punishable by a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A whole generation of young Hong Kongers who took part in protests in 2014 and 2019 saw their political and perhaps economic prospects dim considerably.

Even those who are not politically active may seek a way out, which Britain has made easier by paving the way for residency and possibly citizenship for holders of its UK national passports (overseas), which has infuriated Beijing in the process.