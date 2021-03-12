Interview with Sukhbir Singh Badal: Modi will become a much stronger leader if he withdraws agricultural laws

CALLING on his own party the largest farmer party in the country, Shiromani Akali Dal Chairman Sukhbir Singh Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should repeal agricultural laws, adding that in a country as diverse as India, we need a prime minister who can handle situations instead of forcing his way through. In an interview with MANRAJ GREWAL SHARMA, he laid out his strategy to corner the ruling Congress in Punjab:

How to break the deadlock between the farmers’ unions and the government?

The Prime Minister has very fixed thoughts and he is very rigid in his decisions. He is not ready to go back on any of his decisions, which is not fair in a democracy. In a democracy, there are always give and take. This (the rigidity) happens in dictatorships… by someone like Putin. In a country as diverse as India, we need a Prime Minister who can handle situations instead of pushing through.

How do you see the turmoil ahead?

When we were in government we told them (center) that this is a mass movement and people will not come back because you are affecting their livelihood. Farmers are convinced that they will lose their land and their livelihoods. When people are pushed against the wall, they have no choice but to fight. This is the reason why this turmoil has gone on for so long. It has spread from state to state and continues to spread. In their hearts, every farmer is convinced that these laws must be removed.

PM Modi called to greet your father on his birthday in December. Has he or the party contacted you?

No.

What about the series of tools and alien hand allegations behind the commotion which also led to numerous insults?

Toolkit is a diversionary tactic. There is no foreign hand. They are poor farmers, old ladies sitting in the street, what foreign hand?

The current government tends to hit head on any party or individual who does not agree with them. All those who agree with them are nationalists, those who do not are anti-national. But who needs a certificate of patriotism from this government? Also, if you call the farmers Khalistanis, why are you talking to them?

Leaving aside the three laws, it is undeniable that there is a crisis in agriculture, largely due to the failure of successive Punjab state governments to take farmers out of the wheat-paddy cycle and create jobs in related sectors.

Do these laws guarantee diversification? Do they guarantee a job? Give me an example of how they will create more jobs. The best mandi system, the best buying system in the country is in Punjab, why don’t they replicate the Punjab system across the country?

Even today, private actors can come to Punjab and buy crops, but at least they are under surveillance. There is a hand of the government that protects farmers. Why does the Modi government not hand over the army and the police to private actors?

But don’t you think agriculture needs reform?

Agriculture needs reforms, but practical reforms, not book reforms. We need more cold chains, more food processing. Only 20% of our food is processed in India compared to 80% in Poland. Encourage food processing, encourage export of processed food.

These laws were developed by a bureaucratic system… We were not called once for discussion. We are a party of farmers. We do not know who makes the decision, the models decided in European countries do not work in emerging countries.

Is repeal the only way out?

The government made laws that people don’t want, why shouldn’t the government blink its eyes? Modi will become a much stronger and bigger leader if he removes these laws. Every PM does not do everything right. A person who admits his weakness is a taller person. And a more loved person.

But the government says it is mainly the state of Punjab that protests, the others are not.

Does the state that provides 60 percent of the food in the country know better or the others? If a decision has to be made on steel or coal, we will be the least able to do it, it has to be made by people like Jharkhand.

What about job creation, everyone agrees that marginal farmers need jobs to survive.

They should encourage industries related to agriculture like dairy products, beekeeping, etc.

Do you support the 75 percent quota for residents proposed by the Haryana government?

This is a very delicate question. Everyone is looking at their vote bank. These decisions are made accordingly. Look at the Haryana industries law over the past 10 years, look at the Punjab industries law, it also says the same thing, but no one is implementing it.

The CM of Punjab claims to have kept 84.6% of the promises he made in his manifesto.

Name five promises his government fully kept. Or just one that has been completely filled. Capt Amarinder Singh ruined the state, I have never seen a government run like it does now, completely cut off from the people. There is endemic corruption, scam after scam, they behave as if there is the rule of the governor. I challenge Capt Amarinder to name a road, an airport that he has brought to the state over the past four years.

What is your strategy as you approach the ballot box, given that you were seriously injured during the last Assembly ballots?

We have started a movement, Punjab mangda jawab. People want answers.

Also, we didn’t have a big beating last time. Akalis got a 31 percent vote share, Congress got 37 percent, and AAP got 21 percent. In Lok Sabha’s 2019 polls, the AAP’s share of the vote fell from 21% to 6%. Our 6% gap (with Congress) was narrowed to just 1.5% in the LS polls.

What about the results of civic polls? Congress has made a clean sweep.

Civic polls were not polls. Five hundred of our candidates were not allowed to apply. We were only able to submit candidatures for 1,500 of the 2,300 seats. The biggest example is that of Zira where no party has been allowed to submit nominations except Congress. Have you ever heard this happen in a democracy?

What about the sacrilege issue that cast a shadow over the 2017 polls?

People realized it was congressional propaganda to defame the Akalis. Akali Dal is a Sikh party, how can you blame him for sacrilege?

Are you credited with turning Akali Dal from a panthic party into a Punjabi party? Will there be a return to the panther now?

People from all communities are members of our party. We are the panther, we represent the panther and we are a Punjabi party. We follow the teachings of our gurus. They taught us secularism, they taught us “sarbat da bhala”. We just follow the teachings of our gurus.

The SAD-BJP combine was seen as a guarantor of community harmony in Punjab. Now that the alliance has broken up, will things change?

We guarantee community harmony. This was the basis of my father’s political life and it is a legacy that we carry on.

What about the opposition inside, the pillars of Akali who said they were the real Akali Dal?

The opposition has disappeared, they are no longer on the ground.

It is said in the streets that any party supported or launched by farmers’ unions will win the next elections.

The biggest agricultural festival in the country is Shiromani Akali Dal. I don’t want to comment on how unions work. We have 100 years of history, we represent each section, we have credibility, people trust this organization. And people saw how Congress destroyed the state. Of all the political parties, Akali Dal is the only true Punjabi party. As for the agitation, our workers participate in it. Our Delhi Gurudwara management committee provides langar and support to protesting farmers.

What about the coming together of the Jats and the Dalits, the Kisan-Mazdoor unity that the unrest has forged?

Sardar Parkash Singh Badal has done a lot for the Dalits. Whether it is the attack-dal program or the Shagun program for the marriage of girls SC, these are all of his initiatives. He also built all of their religious sites.



Are you looking at 2022 with trepidation or with hope?

It will be a clean sweep, Congress is gone.