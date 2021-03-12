Boris Johnson backs AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after countries stop jab

An investigation was launched earlier by the EU after the European Medicines Agency said it had received reports of 22 cases of blood clotting among people vaccinated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in mainland Europe – including one person died ten days later.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed growing concerns about the safety of the Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after cases of blood clotting were reported in people vaccinated, urging Britons to continue taking it.

“We made it clear that it was both safe and effective, and when people are asked to come forward and accept it, they should do so with confidence,” a Downing Street spokesperson said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

The Prime Minister also praised the success of the vaccination program across the country.

“And in fact, you are starting to see the results of the vaccination program in terms of the (lower) number of cases that we are seeing across the country, the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations,” the spokesperson added. by Johnson.

As more than 11 million doses of the Oxford vaccine have been administered in the UK, Dr Phil Bryan, head of vaccine safety at the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has declared:

“Reports of blood clots received so far are no greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population. Public safety will always come first. We are monitoring this problem closely, but the available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause. “

Fear of blood clotting

It comes after a number of countries previously decided to stop using the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab amid an EU investigation into reports of blood clots in vaccinated Europeans.

22 cases of blood clotting had been recorded so far by the European Medicines Agency among the three million who received the vaccine on the mainland, with a nurse in Austria, 49, who died of a clot on March 8, reported Reuters.

Although millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered safely, concerns have skyrocketed, with Denmark becoming the first to announce its suspension of the vaccine for 14 days as a “ precaution, ” “ following of reports of severe cases of blood clots received the vaccine, the country’s health authority said.

The country has suspended shooting after a 60-year-old woman who received an AstraZeneca vaccine from the same batch – ABV5300 – used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died.

Defending the decision of the Danish health authorities, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters:

“Things are going well in Denmark, but there are some risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine that need to be looked at more closely. That seems to me to be the right way to go.

While also using the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, Denmark is expected to receive 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca over the next few months.

A host of European countries, such as Norway and Iceland, have taken similar action, blocking the use of AstraZeneca jabs. Italy has suspended another batch, designated ABV2856, after a naval non-commissioned officer died of cardiac arrest 24 hours after receiving a dose, followed by the death of another person.

Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have suspended the use of the specific AstraZeneca vaccine lot linked to the fatal case in Austria. This shipment had been sent to 17 European countries.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet on Friday canceled plans to receive vaccines against AstraZeneca after the country delayed the use of the vaccines due to reports of blood clots in some countries Europeans, a health official said in a health ministry statement. conference.

However, other countries have decided to refrain from taking drastic measures regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine. French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press conference on Thursday that after consulting with the French Medicines Agency, he decided that there was “ no need ” to suspend the use of the vaccine.

Other European countries, including Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands, claimed they had not found sufficient evidence to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca jab.

“There is no evidence that the vaccine causes these types of blood clots,” Veronica Arthurson, head of drug safety at the Swedish Medicines Agency, told a press conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently turned around on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Macron had sparked an argument after claiming earlier that the jab was ‘near-effective’ among the over-65s – which was widely dismissed by scientists – leading France and a host of other European countries to block the use of the jab for the elderly.

However, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has since approved the vaccine, admitting that it is as effective as any vaccine approved in the EU.

Germany also recommended shooting for those over 65.

“ The benefits outweigh the risks ”

On November 23, 2020, Anglo-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca announced the completion of the successful trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that it prevented 70% of people from developing symptoms of respiratory disease.

In January 2021, India approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, with EU regulators following suit on January 30.

Following recent developments, AstraZeneca sought to allay concerns about its vaccine on Thursday.

“Regulators have clear and strict efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new drug, including the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms that the vaccine is generally well tolerated, ”the company said in a statement.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) added that the benefits of the vaccine “continue to outweigh its risks”.

“… The vaccine can continue to be administered while the investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the EMA said.

The European Medicines Agency insisted that there was “no indication that the vaccination caused these conditions (clots), which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine”. He has since launched a quality probe for the ABV5300 batch.